Capel Street is now officially the longest pedestrianised street in Dublin

Businesses on Dublin’s Capel Street opened their doors today on what is now the longest pedestrianised street in the capital.

Final preparation work was completed overnight ahead of the implementation of the traffic-free scheme this morning.

The move follows a successful trial last summer – extended on three occasions due to its popularity – and the largest ever response to a public consultation carried out by Dublin City Council.

Last month, Central Area Committee councillors gave the project the green light after the latest consultation found 91pc of submissions to be in favour of the proposal.

The changes make Capel Street the longest pedestrianised street in Dublin – ahead of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

Cars are now banned on Capel Street from Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street, but deliveries will be facilitated between 6am and 11am.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, while there will be all-day loading provided on a number of side streets.

All parking spaces on the street have been removed, while access for cyclists is to be maintained. A small section of Capel Street, from Strand Street to the quays, will remain open to traffic.

Dublin City Council distributed information leaflets to residents and businesses, while traffic management will be on site for two weeks to allow people to adjust to the changes.

However, some local businesses remain apprehensive about the move.

Damien Mahon, owner of Apollo Blinds, told Independent.ie that he has traded on Capel Street for 30 years and had been opposed to the pedestrianisation plan.

He believes the traffic-free initiative will be more beneficial to pubs and restaurants than businesses like his.

“We don’t know what the consequences of all this will be, so we’ll just have to see how it goes,” he said.

He added that in addition to concerns about the pedestrianisation scheme, city centre businesses continued to be impacted by the thousands of people now working from home since the pandemic.

“Many of them would have been our clients,” he said. “Commercial work has returned, but we certainly couldn’t be dependent on footfall.”

Most hospitality businesses in the Capel Street area are understood to be in favour of the new traffic-free plan, originally introduced to facilitate outdoor dining when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Pantibar owner Rory O’Neill welcomed the move, saying he was “looking forward to a new era” for Capel Street.

“I'm a little disappointed that the last block from Pantibar to the quays isn't included, but otherwise I'm delighted,” he added.