Cancer patient ‘stressed and desperate’ as he faces eviction from Tathony House

Dublin tenant undergoing chemotherapy says he has ‘nowhere to go’

A cancer patient facing eviction from Tathony House in Dublin while undergoing chemotherapy, says the situation has left him “stressed and desperate”.

Gianluca Pollastro (42) was diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of October last year and is currently receiving treatment.

Residents living across 35 apartments in Tathony House, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, received notice to quit in October, seen by Independent.ie, as the landlord intends to sell the property.

Mr Pollastro, who has been living at the property since June 2020, said there is “nowhere for us to go” as the tenants plan to stay past their eviction date in June.

“On October 19, the landlord told me by text to leave because the building is for sale,” he said.

“Now I am stressed and desperate because I can’t find any other place to move in because there is nothing or it’s crazy expensive.

“The treatment is hard enough without the added stress of this eviction. There is nowhere for us to go and I plan on staying,” he added.

The tenants are requesting for the landlord to engage with Dublin City Council to purchase the property through the tenant-in-situ scheme or an approved housing body.

The residents plan on staying beyond the June 2 eviction date and will protest again on April 22.

Tenant James O'Toole, who has lived at the property for the past 13 years, said: “We are planning a rally at Tathony House on April 22 at 3pm to show the landlord we have supporters and we will defy our eviction if needs be.

“We are workers who work in this city and yet face the prospect of homelessness. It’s unacceptable.

“I plan on staying no matter what, even if that means defying the sheriff and bailiffs,” he added.

Councillor Madeleine Johansson, who is also a tenant of Tathony House, said: “I spend all my time as a councillor helping people who are facing homelessness and now I face it myself. It’s terrifying to lose the roof over your head.

“The stress is so hard to deal with and I can’t imagine how people like our neighbour Gianluca is dealing with it with everything else he has to deal with.”

Fr Peter McVerry, who attended a previous Tathony House protest outside Dublin City Council buildings in February, said the eviction ban should be extended “until we can get to grips with the homeless crisis”.

“Without that ban, trying to house people is like trying to empty the bath water with the taps still running,” he said.

A hospital worker and mother with a four-year old daughter being evicted from Tathony House previously told Independent.ie that she is “worried” for her daughter.

“Her creche is here and I don’t have anyone to handle her,” she said.

Independent.ie has made attempts to contact the landlord of Tathony House for comment.