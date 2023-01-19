Calls to remove deer from the Phoenix Park as it has become a ‘petting zoo’

The deer should be removed from the Phoenix Park as it has become little more than a “petting zoo”, according to wildlife campaigners.

Pádraic Fogarty, from the Irish Wildlife Trust, said an overpopulation of deer has contributed to a decline in other wildlife creatures such as birds and insects.

He believes green spaces in the city are extremely important and it’s vital that they’re used appropriately. The number of deer in the park is impacting this.

“The popularity of the deer is the problem. I’ve been using the park all my life and I’ve never seen as many people follow around the deer all the time,” he said.

“There are signs warning the public not to feed the deer, but they’re feeding them crisps and everything.

“I appreciate they’re popular, but it’s perpetuating an idea of nature that’s completely false. It’s turning into a petting zoo at the moment.

“The OPW is already culling the deer at Phoenix Park, but we have an expanding deer population all over the country.

“I wouldn’t suggest we put them anywhere else, I’d just suggest that we cull them to a degree where they’re not doing damage like they are now.”

Mr Fogarty highlighted how greenery and nature could thrive in the park if a different approach was taken.

“Since the Phoenix Park is so big, you’d think the Office of Public Works would make it nature-friendly and use the biodiversity to its potential, but they’re doing the opposite,” he said.

“There’s very little room for native wildlife, you notice this particularly in the summertime.

“There are no flowers in the green space, meaning no insects, no butterflies, which means the bird population in the park is much lower than it could be.

“When trees die and fall over, they become habitats for other animals and plants like mushrooms, fungus, birds, and insects.

“But when a tree falls over in the Phoenix Park, the whole thing is cleaned up and carted away which is really bad for wildlife.

“You don’t get native trees in the Phoenix Park either, there’s beautiful oak trees but there’s no native forest. Trees get eaten by the deer and that’s the problem.

“If we managed the park differently, you could give people that genuine connection with nature. We could see flowers come back to the meadow.

“I think it’d be beautiful if it was full of flowers and full of insect life. We could see the wooded areas come back as woodlands.

“I think it would add to the amenity value of the park, especially if we combine it with education. If we do that it could be very popular,” he added.

Independent.ie has contacted the OPW for comment.