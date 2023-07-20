Calls to open doors of decaying Iveagh Market for viewing

Campaigners are calling for the doors to the Iveagh Market in the Liberties to be opened

The doors of the historic Iveagh Market in the Liberties may be opened to the public to allow a glimpse of the decaying structure.

The building has fallen into an “alarming” state of dereliction since its closure in the 1990s and the roof is at risk of collapse.

Locals residents are campaigning for the wooden door on Francis Street to be opened, while keeping the iron gate behind it locked to prevent access to the building.

However, Dublin City Council (DCC) has said it is “not intended nor would it be possible that the Market will be opened at this time”.

The council raised concerns that the repeated opening and closing of the doors could destabilise the structure.

In a report, the council said a detailed condition survey would need to be carried out by a structural engineer before a decision is made.

James Madigan, member of Friends of the Iveagh Market campaign group, said: “The Market resonates so much with people and those buildings are in serious danger.

“It’s the endless long finger. All we ask is that the gates remain locked on Francis Street and the doors remain open.

“Open the door and let the people look in. I’ve never heard such a collection of half-brained ridiculous excuses. A door won’t cause a wall to fall down.

“They do not want the door opened because people will look in and say ‘shame on DCC’,” he added.

Members of the public viewing the Iveagh Market in 2021. Pic. Kim Olin

There are large holes in the roof of the building which is subjecting the structure to weathering and decay. He is calling on the council to accelerate repairs.

“It is so far from watertight, there are four big holes in the roof, nothing at all has been done. Another winter is coming and all the holes are still there,” said Mr Madigan.

DCC are obliged to prevent endangerment of the protected structure under the Planning Enforcement Act.

The Friends of the Iveagh Market group is calling on the council to fulfil this obligation and begin by weatherproofing the roof as previously promised.

Work on saving the roof was due to begin this year after a mediation process came to an end with no conclusion. However, to date, no stabalisation works have been carried out.

The Iveagh Market was gifted to the people of Dublin by the Guinness family in 1906 to provide a permanent home for stall holders who operated around St Patrick’s Cathedral.

After its closure in the 1990s, the building was sold by DCC to developer and hotelier Martin Keane. The site is currently the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

The full extent of the deterioration was laid bare in 2021 when members of the public were allowed a rare glimpse into the building when the door on Francis Street was opened for viewing behind the iron gate.

Iveagh Market. Photo: Kim Olin

In an area meeting this week, Sinn Féin councillor Máire Devine requested that the Francis Street door be opened at agreed times to allow public visibility behind locked gates.

Councillor Devine said there is “no issue” with health and safety and the doors have been opened to the public on “numerous occasions”.

“I don’t think they want the public to see the shameful state you would see inside,” she said.

“There is merit in what they [the council] are saying, but it has been opened on numerous occasions before.

“It’s such an iconic building and it tells a story of a part of the Liberties in the 1900s onwards.”

Councillor Devine rejected claims that the building could be subject to vandalism if opened as “DCC have security there 24/7”.

In response, Dublin City Council said the tender of a conservation architect and design team who will carry out a detailed condition survey was issued on July 10 and the appointment will be made in September.

“It is essential that a detailed condition survey is carried out to allow for the subsequent preparation of tender documentation to develop the programme of essential repairs,” said the council.

“It is not intended nor would it be possible that the Market will be opened at this time.”

Works to be carried out on the building include repairs to the roof, repairing the rainwater disposal system, managing the vegetation growth, securing the windows and door and providing safe access.