Calls to investigate repeated incidents of ‘horrendous’ pollution in Ballymun park

The contamination has had an serious impact on local wildlife

A dead fish beside the pond in Poppintree Park, the scene of repeated contamination

Ballymun residents are calling for Dublin City Council to investigate “horrendous” repeated contamination incidents in a pond in Poppintree Park.

Locals have raised concerns over the pollution which leaves a film of waste oil on the surface of the pond after periods of heavy rain.

The pond, home to various wildlife including ducks and swans, has become a dumping ground in recent years for waste oils via the drainage network.

“The smell of it is absolutely horrendous,” said councillor Noeleen Reilly. “It looks like it’s some kind of oil and it hangs on the surface after periods of heavy rain.

“It’s awful to look at and the wildlife in question, they get covered in it and they leave the pond and you see them trying to clean it off their feathers.

“It’s very sad when you walk by it and you see the swans and the ducks out of the pond trying to clean the oil off themselves.”

The last contamination incident was recorded in August, when waste oil reappeared again on the surface of the pond.

Expand Close Oil visible on the surface of the water in Poppintree Park, Ballymun / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oil visible on the surface of the water in Poppintree Park, Ballymun

“It can happen a couple of times a year and Dublin City Council can’t seem to get to the bottom of why it is happening,” said cllr Reilly.

“I would get a lot of complaints when it happens. It’s in a very busy park and it’s widely used.

“It’s really awful when it happens because it’s such a lovely park and this has been going on for years and years,” she added.

Dublin City Council said they have carried out investigations of the surrounding drainage network and on commercial premises, however, no evidence has been found to locate the source of the pollution.

Members of Water Pollution Control (WPC) met with the Parks Department last week and were told: “Investigations on commercial premises in the vicinity were conducted to ensure compliance. No evidence was found to suggest sites are the source of pollution.

“On-site investigations were conducted to find evidence of disposed waste to the surface water network. No evidence was found to suggest source of pollution.”

The local authority said the pathway of the surface drainage network may be the issue, and “intermittent contamination of the network leads to localised pollution of the pond”.

“WPC are liaising with the Drainage Department to establish if the pathway can be diverted from the pond as a last resort,” they said.

“WPC endeavour to find the source of pollution, however from experience these types of incidents (no clear cause) progress slowly. WPC is unaware if the EPA plan to test the water at Poppintree pond.”