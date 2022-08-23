Calls to buy landmark property overlooking the Forty Foot for public use

A campaign is calling for the property to be bought for public use

A couple read an information sign at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Pics: Love the Forty Foot Campaign

More than 800 people have signed an online petition calling for a landmark seaside property in south Dublin to be taken into public ownership.

The Battery, which overlooks the Forty Foot bathing area and James Joyce Tower in Sandycove, sits on the site of a Georgian-era military installation.

It was built around 1800 to defend the coastline in the event of an attack by Napolean’s forces.

During the Second World War, an anti-aircraft gun and searchlight were installed at Sandycove Battery and kept at the base until 1945.

The 0.4-acre site was previously owned by the State but was sold to its current owners in the 1950s.

The detached three-bed home, offering panoramic views across Dublin Bay, is currently on the market with a guide price of €3m.

However, local campaigners believe the sale presents Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council with “a once in a lifetime opportunity” to acquire the site and house for public use.

Nicola Coleman, organiser of the petition, called on the local authority to “preserve and protect our architectural and historical heritage”, while developing the space as an amenity for swimmers at Sandycove and the Forty Foot.

She said that despite its international renown, the famous bathing area lacked basic facilities such as toilets, changing rooms and showers, as well as a safe space for swimmers, environmental groups and citizen ecologists.

“The Forty Foot and Sandycove beach are used every day, all-year-round, by thousands of people from all over the city,” she said. “I am not surprised by the huge level of support for our campaign.

“Elected representatives must take heed of an issue that is so deeply and widely felt across the community, as evidenced by the hundreds of people signing our petition.”

Ms Coleman suggested the council could secure funding to buy the Battery from various Government departments.

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said they had no plans to purchase the property.