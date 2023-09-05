Calls for three more major Dublin streets to be pedestrianised in city centre plan

A before and after of how South William Street could look under the plan. Pic: Dublin Commuter Coalition

A Dublin commuter group is calling for Westmoreland Street, South William Street and Wicklow Street to be pedestrianised as part of a new traffic management plan.

Destination Dublin, a plan published by the Dublin Commuter Coalition, prioritises sustainable transport modes and quality of life for residents, commuters and visitors.

The group wants to create a city where people can “roam, to sit, to play, to meet friends and enjoy their surroundings free from congestion, noise and pollution”.

This plan capitalises on the natural resource of the River Liffey and Dublin’s historic architecture to create spaces people want to go to, rather than through.

Chairperson of Dublin Commuter Coalition, Feljin Jose, said: “Our plan is inspired by traffic systems like those in Ghent and Oslo, cities which have large pedestrian-friendly zones with vehicles directed around the city.

The traffic management plan would block private traffic from using the quays. Pic: Dublin Commuter Coalition

“This makes the city centre quieter, cleaner, easier to navigate and a more pleasant place to be.”

The coalition is aware that the planet is “suffering due to climate change”, and believe these challenges have to be tackled at a local level first.

The new traffic management plan would involve stopping private vehicle access crossing the quays.

Worked on over the next decade, they say the plan could make the city centre more attractive as it’ll give space for public plazas and open air markets.

Some of the main changes the plan envisages include:

A pedestrianised College Green

The quays dedicated for public transport and active travel

Private vehicle restriction and footpath widening on D’Olier Street

Removal of private vehicles from O’Connell Street

Public seating rolled out across the core city centre

Parklets & tree planting within the city centre

Dublin Commuter Coalition committee member, Jason Cullen, said: “Our approach to Dublin’s central core needs to change from a place we send traffic through, to a place people travel to.

The plan would see popular areas in the city centre, like Wicklow Street, pedestrianised. Pic: Dublin Commuter Coalition

“By stopping private vehicle access crossing the Quays, we could create a much more attractive city centre full of pedestrian streets, public plazas and open-air markets.

“It would create a significant improvement to our air quality and noise levels making Dublin’s core streets a much nicer place to visit, work, shop, live and spend time in.

“We need an ambitious plan for Dublin and a commitment from our public representatives to see it completed if we are to stand any chance of reaching our climate targets.”