Calls for council-owned gym car park in Clontarf to be used for housing

The council-owned land is being leased to Westwood Gym in Clontarf

A plot of council-owned land being leased to a gym in Clontarf should be used to benefit the community, according to one local councillor.

The 4,400 square metre site, beside Clontarf Road Dart station, is being rented out for €35,000 per year to Westwood Gym nearby.

However, councillor Donna Cooney believes the site would be of greater benefit to the community if it was used for housing or a mixed secondary school.

“It’s right beside the Dart station, close to town in a beautiful location,” she said.

“I think we need a mixed secondary school. It would be a good location, along that stretch.”

Expand Close The plot of land owned by Dublin City Council which is currently being leased to a local gym / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The plot of land owned by Dublin City Council which is currently being leased to a local gym

Cllr Cooney believes there’s already enough public car parking in the area, so a private car park for gym members only, isn’t essential.

Now that the lease is up, Ms Cooney wants to discuss other options for the site.

“The car parking is free for members. There are plenty of car parks all along. They’re never full,” she said.

“This is meant to be on the agenda for Monday’s meeting for the North Central area. I will be requesting a discussion as to what we’re going to do now in terms of that piece of land and how best to use it.

“I want maps to be provided of all lands owned by Dublin City Council. I would prefer to have the time to study them so each of the councillors can look at their area.

“That would be ideal rather than us giving out leases or something happening when they could be useful for community use or housing.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.