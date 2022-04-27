Calls for campaign about danger of incoming tides after three walkers airlifted from Sandymount Strand

A rescue sled on Sandymount Strand where three walkers were airlifted to safety. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade

There have been calls for clearer warnings about the dangers of incoming tides at Sandymount Strand after three people were airlifted to safety yesterday.

A multi-agency response saw the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade, National Ambulance Service and gardaí attend the scene at around 8pm after a number of walkers were cut off by the tide.

Dublin Fire Brigade launched a rescue sled into the water while a landing zone was prepared for the Coast Guard’s Rescue 116 helicopter.

The three people airlifted from a sandbank did not require any medical treatment and all units were stood down at 8.45pm.

There have been many similar incidents at Sandymount Strand over the years, leading to renewed calls for more public awareness of the risks posed to walkers by incoming tides.

Councillor James Geoghegan (FG) said while additional signage on the beach would help, he believed a major advertising campaign was also required.

“This happens far too often and the Coast Guard use a huge amount of resources every year to rescue people who find themselves in this situation,” he said.

“We know from road traffic incidents that major campaigns can lead to behavioural change. Thousands are spent every year rescuing people from Sandymount Strand at high tide.

“A fraction of that money spent on a major public awareness campaign would make a big difference.”

Councillor Dermot Lacey (Lab) said “a more interventionist approach” was needed for Dublin Bay in general.

“There are too many bodies in charge,” he said. “We need a single Dublin Bay authority, preferably under a directly elected mayor.”

There were also calls on social media for additional warning signs to be erected along Sandymount Strand following last night’s incident.

One person tweeted: “There needs to be signs about the tides all the way along the beach. There’s only one near the old baths, but if someone walks out from either end, they may not see it.”

Others described the incident as “a frustrating waste of resources” and said the lack of warning signs was “ridiculous”.