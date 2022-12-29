Cabra residents sharing garden space for benefit of the community

Locals get to meet their neighbours as well as sharing the food they grow

The community project has seen 30 people sign up so far to share garden space

A new community initiative in Cabra is inviting residents of the northside suburb to share their unused garden space.

Scott Bryan launched A Space To Grow ( www.aspacetogrow.ie) at the beginning of December, encouraging people with empty back gardens to share the space with those who have nowhere to put their green fingers.

“There are a lot of older people in my community who experience loneliness or are living alone after their partners have died,” Scott said.

“Many of these houses were built in the fifties and have big gardens lying unused. At the same time, there are lots of apartments where people have no space to grow food.

“I’m building this project to empower older people in the community and to help them get to know their neighbours. This way, they can share the harvest and each other’s company.”

Scott worked with a voluntary group called Connecting Cabra and the Community Foundation of Ireland who funded the project. Over 30 people have signed up so far.

In January, the charity Friends of the Elderly are organising an official registration event.

Scott will pair up members of the Dublin 7 community who want to offer up a corner of their gardens to others who may be better equipped to do the physical labour.

Before the pandemic, Scott’s garden was simply a manicured lawn with a trampoline. During lockdown, when all his neighbours dreamed of leaving their backyards, he tended to his.

“I began by planting some raspberry canes and a few strawberries and it sort of snowballed from there,” he said.

“Over two and a half years, I was able to build 50sq metres of food and a chicken coop. There’s loads more that I want to do.

“The pandemic wasn’t easy for anyone, and I was lucky enough to have a big garden that worked as a great outlet for all the anxiety. I guess that’s where I saw the potential that gardening can have.

“For everyone who is lonely in their big homes or new to the area and adapting to their lives in a tiny bedroom, you get so much in return, beyond just the food.

“You’re making a friend, it’s physical exercise and it can do wonders for your mental health,” he added.

Beside the elderly in Cabra, Scott hopes the project can be the community’s small response to climate change and issues of food security.

“People from all parts of Dublin have reached out because they want to grow their own food or offer up space they have,” he said.

“For now I’m focusing on getting people together in Dublin 7, but I’d love to set it up in other parts of the city.”