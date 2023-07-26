Buzz around Irish women’s football is ‘long overdue’, say former players

Fans gather in the rain at Dalymount Park to cheer on the girls in green as World Cup hopes end in heartbreak

Ireland fans in good spirits at Dalymount Park ahead of the match against Canada today. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Former players Linda Gorman, Breda Hanlon and Janice Mooney in the stands at Dalymount Park today. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

The buzz around the Irish women’s football team is “long overdue”, according to three former players cheering on the girls in green at the World Cup today.

A large crowd gathered at Dalymount Park to watch Ireland narrowly lose to Canada. Despite the result, and the driving rain, fans still managed to show their passion for the Irish team.

Linda Gorman, Breda Hanlon and Janice Mooney, who played for the women’s team 50 years ago, are delighted to see the team get the recognition they deserve.

“We’re here to support the girls. We couldn’t be in Australia, it’s a bit far. We came here last week and again today, we want to be amongst the atmosphere,” Breda said.

“We played for Ireland 50 years ago. It’s brilliant to see all the success, it’s long overdue. There was no publicity for us.

“There’d be a small bit in the paper and that was it. It took 50 years to get it.”

Linda added: “Bohs are great supporters of women’s football, that’s why we’re here. We won loads of matches, but nobody knew, just our families and friends.”

Ireland fans in good spirits at Dalymount Park ahead of the match against Canada today. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Bohemians manager Declan Devine said he has high hopes for the current team at Dalymount Park and predicts some of their female players could make the next World Cup.

“I think the women from Bohs could make it to the next World Cup. I’ve been here and I’ve seen a few of their games this year,” he said.

“Rachel Kelly in goals is outstanding, we’ve a lot of talent in the group. It’s emerging, women’s football is growing at a huge rate. Bohs have been very good this year in the league, so it’s really positive.

“The kids are off on their summer holidays and to be able to come to Dalymount and get behind the Irish team is something really special. There’s so many families, it sums up Bohs for me.”

James Casserly, also known as Jimbo's Accessible Adventures on social media, has been a fan of ladies’ football for years and made the trip from Lucan to soak up the Bohs atmosphere.

“I’ve been going to the women’s matches since I was small and years ago nobody was at them, now they’re sold out,” he said.

“They’re moving to the Aviva Stadium for their next season in September. It’s good to see them getting equal pay and support, they deserve it.

“Bohs is a good stadium, but I wish I was over in Australia cheering them on. They look as if they’re having a great time and it’s great to see fans over there.”

Ireland fan Fiona Dennehy cheering on the team at Dalymount Park. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Luke Halpin also travelled the distance with his leprechaun-themed outfit to cheer on the girls in green.

“I came all the way from Trim in Co Meath today. I play for Bohs myself; I’d play striker or defender,” he said.

“It’s great to see Ireland in the World Cup, I’d hope to be in the World Cup myself someday. I hope Ireland scores three goals, Katie McCabe will definitely score,” he said.

Local Paul Sheridan brought his grandchildren to Dalymount today because “it’s a better atmosphere compared to watching it at home”.

“We’re from Cabra and we brought the four grandchildren down because they love it. One of my granddaughters plays under-12s for Bohs,” he said.

“It’s a great atmosphere, you really get stuck in with the cheering. At home, you can’t get too excited.”