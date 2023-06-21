Businesses in Dublin city centre to use new BagBins to keep seagulls and vermin away

A new waste collection initiative is being rolled out across a number of streets in Dublin city centre in an attempt to tackle the scourge of burst rubbish bags.

Currently, plastic waste bags left for collection are at the mercy of seagulls, vermin and the elements of the weather, often resulting in burst bags with litter scattered across the city.

The new BagBins, which are collapsible bins to secure commercial waste, are designed to protect and shield the plastic waste bags left on the street awaiting collection.

The initiative follows increasing complaints from the public over the condition of the city and its rubbish collection system.

Dublin City Council said the aim is to “remove the current unsatisfactory situation with waste bags presented on high footfall streets”.

The initiative is being carried out by the council, DublinTown and the four Waste Collectors operating waste services in the city centre.

“Going forward, businesses on the streets affected will use the ‘BagBin’ collapsible receptacle,” said the council.

“This solution was successfully trialled over a six month period from October 2021-April 2022 and has been refined to create as robust a solution as possible.”

Legislation requiring the use of wheelie bins instead of plastic bags came into force in 2016, however, more than 1,000 streets in Dublin were given an exemption due to the lack of back gardens and street space to store a wheelie bin.

Therefore streets on the council’s list of designated areas are still allowed to use plastic bin bags instead of bins.

The scheme will be rolled out over a phased basis to customers currently using plastic waste bags on Grafton Street, South William Street, Exchequer Street, Drury Street and Castlemarket.

The initiative will be reviewed on an ongoing basis by the council, DublinTown and the Waste Collection companies.