Bus Éireann announces two new 24-hour routes for north Dublin

NTA CEO Anne Graham and Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent announced the new, enhanced bus services

Commuters in Fingal will see an improved bus service this weekend with two new 24-hour routes.

The new coach service will operate between Drogheda and Dublin, serving Balbriggan, Balrothery, Swords and Dublin Airport.

The enhanced service, offered by Bus Éireann, will launch on Sunday with new fully accessible buses provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Route 101 will run from Drogheda to Busáras, serving Balbriggan, Balrothery, Swords and Dublin Airport and will become a 24-hour service.

There will be 293 departures each way per week operated on a fleet fully accessible with double and single deck coaches.

Passenger numbers on this route are currently running 37pc ahead of 2019 and it is projected that this route will carry a record one million passengers this year.

Route 101x will operate from Drogheda to Wilton Terrace in Dublin, via Balbriggan and Balrothery.

It will receive new double-deck coaches in response to increased passenger demand and the frequency of services will be maintained.

A single, adult Leap Card fare from Balbriggan to Dublin will cost €4.06. While fares for people aged 19-24 years who have a Young Adult Leap Card will cost €2.03.

Last year, Bus Éireann had 89.5 million passenger journeys, with unprecedented growth in demand in recent months.

Anne Graham, chief executive officer at the NTA, said: “With passenger numbers on bus transport growing apace, we are delighted to deliver this new investment in public transport for Fingal.

“The new, enhanced East Coast Commuter Corridor marks a step-change in bus transport in Fingal, with greater frequency, improved capacity and an entire fleet of new, fully accessible vehicles to service increased passenger demand.”

Stephen Kent, chief executive officer at Bus Éireann, added: “As Ireland’s national bus company, Bus Éireann has a proud record of providing public transport services to communities both urban and rural.

“We are excited to partner with the NTA on these new and enhanced services and are committed to providing frequent, reliable and accessible bus services for our passengers in Fingal – and across the country.

“This was achieved through a commitment to delivering transformative sustainable public transport services, through investments by the NTA in new services, new vehicles and through the reduction in public transport fares.

“This new investment will mean a greater number of commuters, tourists, students, airport passengers and Free Travel Pass customers having the option to travel more sustainably by bus.

“Our mission to achieve a best-in-class customer experience is working, with our customer satisfaction rating above 90pc for the last 12 months,” he added.