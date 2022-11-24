Burglaries in Dublin jump 20pc after the pandemic

Burglaries were up by an average of 20pc across Dublin in October

Burglaries in Dublin city were up more than 20pc in October compared to last year, according to a garda report to Dublin City Council.

Crime rates increased this year, with 3,111 burglaries reported to gardaí. Burglaries were up 21pc in Dublin overall, while aggravated burglary offences were up 5pc.

The south central Dublin Metropolitan area, which includes the Liberties and Inchicore, recorded the most burglaries with 636 incidents, up 24pc from last year.

The second highest number of burglaries was recorded in West Dublin, which includes Cabra, with 620 burglary incidents recorded, up 16pc.

While the South Dublin Metropolitan area saw 526 burglary offences, a significant increase of 37pc.

The figures are based on data recorded on the garda PULSE system and were presented in the Joint Policing Committee Report to Dublin City Council on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Angela Willis, said in the report: “While crime incidents in many areas have increased since 2021, this is not unexpected.

“For much of 2021, the region experienced very reduced incidents of crime arising from restrictions on movement as a consequence of the Covid 19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, there were 1,777 reports of assault causing harm, an increase of 13pc compared to October 2021.

There have been 14 murders reported in the Dublin Metropolitan Region from January 1 to October. Of those murder cases, eight suspects have been prosecuted.

However, possession of drug offences dropped this year by 11pc, with the highest recorded in the North Central Metropolitan Region.

There were 1,883 possession of drugs for sale and supply reported this year, with 572 of those in the North Central area.