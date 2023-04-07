Bull Island access is to be restricted — what exactly are the changes and why?

So why will visitors to one of Dublin’s most important natural amenities soon have their movements restricted?

Because Bull Island needs to be defended from the small minority of people who don’t treat it with enough respect. Last Monday, Dublin City Council (DCC) announced a new visitor access management plan starting from April 30, due to “significant negative impacts” on Bull Island’s wildlife.

This follows years of warnings from conservationists that irresponsible dog-walkers in particular are frightening away birds, seals and other vulnerable animals.

“DCC fully expects local communities and people from a wider area will understand the need for this voluntary code,” it said in a statement, “to protect what is so special about the island.”

Why did Dublin create Bull Island in the first place?

To stop ships from getting wrecked in silt at the mouth of the River Liffey. By 1800, Dublin’s port waters had become so treacherous that it was losing a lot of business to Liverpool.

According to popular belief, it was British navy officer William Bligh (famous as the sadistic captain of HMS Bounty where a mutiny took place) who anticipated Donald Trump by suggesting, “build a wall”.

Most historians think Bligh shares that credit with several other people. Either way, the North Bull Wall was constructed by convict labourers between 1819 and 1824.

As Dublin Port was dredged, deposits of sand built up against this wall to form what one newspaper called “a long finger of an island”. It has been growing ever since.​

What does it look like today?

Bull Island is now roughly 5km long and 1km wide, lying parallel to the shore off Clontarf, Raheny and Kilbarrack. Its terrain is a mixture of marsh, mudflats, grassland, sand dunes and the flat beach of Dollymount Strand.

Around two million people visit every year to walk, swim, kite surf or play a round at one of its two golf clubs. An international rifle match between Ireland and the USA was held on Bull Island in 1875, while the British army took it over during World War I to teach soldiers about trench warfare.

James Joyce featured it in many of his writings, including Ulysses. During the author’s time, Kieran McNally writes in his book about Bull Island, it was “one of the prettiest and pleasant places in Dublin… a counterpoint to the city’s slums, decay and unemployment.”

More recently, Bull Island has been used as a location for films such as Michael Collins, The Van and Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie.

​But wildlife is what makes Bull Island so ecologically important?

Yes. The island is home to a large variety of creatures, including seals, lizards, shrews, foxes and bats. Migratory birds rest up here for the winter, building up fat reserves for their long journeys back to the Arctic.

As a result, Bull Island has more official nature designations than anywhere else in Ireland. It’s a National Bird Sanctuary, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve, a Special Protection Area under the EU Birds Directive and a Special Area of Conservation under the EU Habitats Directive.

Access to parts of Bull Island will be restricted from April 30

Bull Island was among the locations visited by members of the Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity loss. Last Wednesday, it issued a damning report, with chairperson Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin warning: “The statistics are very clear – we’re going in one direction and it’s the wrong one.”

​So fancy titles are not stopping Bull Island’s animals from being harassed?

No. As Padraic Fogarty from the Irish Wildlife Trust told Dublin Live in 2020, Bull Island has “every protection under the sun” but no actual protection on the ground. Litter is one problem, with volunteers from the Bull Island Action Group regularly digging out tyres, mattresses and household appliances.

The biggest culprits, however, are dog-walkers. While canines are supposed to be kept under strict control on Bull Island, too many of their human companions let them run around disturbing nests and chasing smaller creatures.

“When we sent rangers out to talk to dog owners, they got a huge amount of abuse,” DCC parks superintendent Fergus O’Carroll told an area committee meeting three years ago. “One of the guys had a nervous breakdown.”

Many of Bull Island’s residents know how that man felt. Brendan Price of the Irish Seal Sanctuary has said these creatures are “hanging on by the skin of their teeth”, while hares haven’t been seen there since 2016.

​So what’s DCC’s new plan?

Basically, to turn parts of Bull Island into no-go areas. The public will no longer have access to its northern tip salt marsh, where birds roost and seals give birth.

Meanwhile, colour-coded zones will be introduced for dog-walkers to make it crystal clear what they can and can’t do.

Pets must remain on leads between the bathing hours of 11am-8pm, but at other times there will be a designated area of Dollymount Strand where they can roam to their hearts’ content.

​Will this be enough to put environmentalists’ mind at rest?

That depends on whether the new rules are enforced properly. DCC has not always been a sensitive custodian of Bull Island, even using it as a rubbish dump in the 1970s.

The council is currently planning to build a new interpretive centre there, with a watchtower and 280 parking spaces. This hasn’t pleased local conservationists either, who believe extra traffic will only put added pressure on the island’s fragile ecosystem.

DCC also annoyed many Bull Island lovers in 2021 by demolishing a historic lifeguard structure. Officials argued that it had become a hot spot for illicit activities, with drug paraphernalia and human excrement regularly found there, but some local politicians strongly objected.

“I think it’s terrible what [DCC] have done,” Fianna Fáil TD Sean Haughey told TheJournal.ie. “The council should engage in consultation with local stakeholders… they shouldn’t just give in to anti-social behaviour by a small minority of people.”

​Finally, why do some scientists believe Bull Island holds the key to meeting our climate change targets?

Because quite apart from its natural beauty, Bull Island is what’s known as “a carbon sink”. Its salt-loving plants capture and store greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, before they can turn into carbon dioxide.

“Artificially constructed islands would be a long-term solution to our greenhouse gas problems,” Dr Brian Kelleher from DCU told the Herald last month. “The potential is there, we believe, for this approach to have a big impact.”

In other words, Ireland could do with a lot more Bull Islands. DCC’s new visitor access plan suggests we haven’t even been looking after the one we’ve already got.