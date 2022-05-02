Buildings around Cobblestone pub ‘should be used for housing and cultural space’ after hotel appeal dropped

Plans for the redevelopment of The Cobblestone site in Smithfield sparked a number of protests. Pic: Damien Storan/PA

Musicians Adam Holohan, Tomás Mulligan and Oisín Mulligan playing outside the Cobblestone in Smithfield. Pic: Mark Condren

Buildings around Dublin’s Cobblestone pub should be used for housing and cultural space after developers abandoned plans for a hotel on the site, it has been claimed.

Musician Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, a member of the Dublin Is Dying group, made his comments following the withdrawal of an appeal by Marron Estates Ltd of the decision to refuse permission for the controversial proposal in Smithfield.

Mr Ó Ceannabháin said plans for a hotel on the site of the Cobblestone had correctly been described as “cultural vandalism”.

“What was not talked about was the vandalism of allowing the Georgian buildings beside it fall into disuse and disrepair,” he said.

“I think we should now look to the positive energy generated by the campaign to save the Cobblestone and talk about how these derelict buildings might be redeveloped in a way that benefits the community.”

Mr Ó Ceannabháin told Independent.ie it was his personal view the buildings could be developed for housing or as a space for rehearsals, recording or teaching.

“The struggle for housing and the struggle for cultural space go hand in hand - both are under attack from a broken development model that prioritises profit over the needs of people,” he said.

“If the developer is unwilling to engage with the community on this, I think Dublin City Council should look at putting a compulsory purchase order on the buildings next to the Cobblestone and redevelop them for public use.”

The original planning application proposed building a 114-bedroom hotel up to nine storeys in height.

While the Cobblestone pub, a protected structure, would have been retained and incorporated into the development, the loss of a back room used for live performances was a key factor in the decision to reject the plan last November.

Over 700 submissions were received in relation to the Cobblestone application, with more than 35,000 signing an online petition and hundreds taking part in a protest calling for the “cultural institution” to be saved.

The Mulligan family, who have run the Cobblestone pub for over 30 years, described the withdrawal of the appeal as “uplifting news” and thanked those who supported the campaign.

The Dublin Is Dying campaign group said while this was “a major victory for people power”, it warned that the future of the Cobblestone site remained uncertain.

"We hope now that the owner will engage with the community and the Mulligan family on a more suitable design and that Dublin City Council will safeguard our wonderful cultural bastion for all to enjoy,” they said in a statement.

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon (SD) said the council had an opportunity “to put some life and heart back into the city” by enhancing what already exists at the Cobblestone site.

“I fully support the calls for a compulsory purchase order if needs be and believe there is real merit to the proposal,” he said.

“The Cobblestone not only brings vibrancy to Dublin, but it also gives people cause to come into the city.

“Investing in culture should not be an alien concept to the State. We should have city managers falling over themselves to preserve these types of institutions for Dublin.”

On Twitter, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said the site should be developed in a way that respects the Cobblestone and its cultural significance.

“Maybe a housing project rather than a hotel would be more appropriate?” she tweeted.

Councillor Joe Costello (Lab) congratulated those involved in the Cobblestone campaign.

“We need to protect and nurture our city’s cultural spaces,” he said.