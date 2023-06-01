Budget ‘could include one-time payment for third level students’, says Paschal Donohoe

Minister unveils €220m campus at TU Dublin, Grangegorman

Minister Paschal Donohoe speaking at the unveiling of two major buildings at TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus

This year’s budget could include a one-time payment for third level students, according to Paschal Donohoe.

Minister Donohoe was in Grangegorman today to unveil two major campus buildings at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

The newly opened East Quad and Central Quad on the University’s campus are now home to over 10,000 students and 1,200 staff representing a range of disciplines in the Arts, Humanities, and STEM subjects.

The €220m investment, the largest in Higher Education in over a century, will see the university consolidate all of its Dublin City activities on a purpose-built, state-of-the-art campus.

The Minister spoke about the contribution of €1,000 made for the academic year 2022/23 as a cost-of-living measure. He said the Government may take the same measure into consideration again for the Budget later this year.

Minister Paschal Donohoe and TU Dublin President Professor David FitzPatrick cutting the ribbon alongside university students

“Budget by budget we have made improvements to help with the cost of higher and further education, including a significant one-off change we made last year as part of our cost-of-living package,” he said.

“We’ll consider that again as part of Budget 2024. We’re many months away from making those decisions yet, but we’re well aware of the costs students and families face.

“We’ve more focus on making more student accommodation available and making it more affordable.

“Even though the cost and expense would be high, the benefits, the changes and the prospects for your life will be huge.

“We appreciate that higher and further education is expensive. We appreciate in particular that student accommodation can be a challenge for many, and it’s something we want to make more progress on.

“It’s an expensive time for many coming to college but it has the most extraordinary benefit.

“The scale of the facilities here at TU Dublin, it’s a very young university with an extraordinary future ahead of it.

“We want students to be able to afford to come here, afford to do their studies and benefit from investments like this.”

The East Quad in TU Dublin accommodates almost 4,000 students, and includes a new multidisciplinary arts space featuring a 340-seat Concert Hall, an 80-seat Black Box Theatre, an 80-seat Recital Hall, and a range of exhibition spaces.

The €220m East Quad and Central Quad buildings are now home to over 10,000 students

Located beside the Green Luas Broadstone University stop and just 16 minutes from St. Stephen’s Green, the building is an exciting new addition to the cultural life of the capital.

The Central Quad, catering for approximately 6,000 students studying Science, Health, Culinary Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, Computer Science and Engineering, is at the heart of the Grangegorman campus.

Facilities include highly specialised laboratories, state-of-the-art kitchens and hospitality training areas, and large lecture halls, including the 250-seater Intel Auditorium.

“This is a transformative project, there’s two new quads that will provide great support and learning facilities for over 10,000 students and for over 1,000 staff,” Minister Donohoe said.

“It’s an investment of over €220m but you can see the value of that and the progress that we’re about to make.

“There’s a library and academic hub being built, which will be open in the next number of years, which will be a huge step forward in learning and support for the students of Dublin and our country,” he added.

Members of TU Dublin staff were delighted to welcome the campus development at Grangegorman, making it the largest capital investment in Irish Higher Education in over a century.

The President of TU Dublin, Professor David FitzPatrick, said: “Today’s official opening in Grangegorman represents a significant landmark in our ambition to deliver a world-leading university campus in the heart of Dublin.

“Today, we celebrate the wonderful progress we have made, yet we are less than halfway through the construction planned for this transformative investment for the university.”

The university generated much of the funding for the Grangegorman Campus by selling former campus buildings in Dublin City.

However, uncertainty in the commercial property market, coupled with a substantial increase in construction costs, are hampering plans for the development.

“We look forward to working with Minister Donohoe and his colleagues to find alternative funding solutions to progress our campus development plans and build on-campus accommodation, providing future TU Dublin students, including those sitting Leaving Certificate examinations next week, with a world-class University experience,” Professor FitzPatrick said.