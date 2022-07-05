‘Brilliant reaction’ to artist’s tribute to TV’s Father Jack in Blackrock

Artist Garret Monahan, of Garlic Design, beside his tribute to actor Frank Kelly and his iconic Father Jack character in Blackrock

New street art depicting iconic Father Ted TV character Jack Hackett is turning heads in south Dublin, birthplace of the late actor Frank Kelly.

The impressive mural, painted on an electrical box on Temple Road, Blackrock, was created by Garret Monahan, of Garlic Designs, as part of the Dublin Canvas project.

Mr Monahan (29), from Dún Laoghaire, said he wanted to pay tribute to the Father Ted star, who passed away aged 77 in 2016, in recognition of his long association with Blackrock and the huge amount of local affection for him.

“This is the biggest response to anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “Even while I was working on the piece, the reaction was brilliant.

“People kept telling me their memories of Frank Kelly, while others were shouting Father Jack’s catchphrases out car windows.

“At one stage, I had to put my headphones on as I couldn’t concentrate due to everyone talking about him.

“There were some great stories, including one about the time Frank was spotted coming out of an off-licence and people started shouting ‘feck and drink’ at him.”

Mr Monahan, who works as a digital designer for Paddy Power Betfair, remembers regularly bumping into Frank Kelly at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

“I never got to chat with him, but we would always say hello when we were down there for a swim,” he said.

The Father Jack mural, located between a takeaway and Flash Harry’s bar, took the artist around 12 hours to complete.

Mr Monahan’s previous works include street art of Ronnie Drew in Dún Laoghaire, and an image of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain at Hush restaurant in Rathmines.

Mr Monahan, a UCD business graduate, only studied art up to Leaving Cert level and modestly describes his talent as “a hobby”.

“I do art on the side when I can find the time,” he said. “I don’t have a graffiti background, so my stuff is more traditional with a street art twist.”

Dublin Canvas is a community art project aimed at bringing “flashes of colour and creativity” to everyday objects such as street furniture.