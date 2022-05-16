Breast cancer survivor Pat joins 90 Kilmacud Crokes members on 670km charity cycle

Professor Arnold Hill, Chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland, with Patricia Rowley and Brendan Sweeney, Chairman of the Kilmacud Crokes Fundraising Committee. Pic: Photocall

Patricia Rowley at the launch of this year’s Mizen to Malin Head charity cycle, taking place over the June Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Photocall

A breast cancer survivor will lead members of a south Dublin GAA club on an ambitious 670km charity cycle next month.

Pat Rowley is one of 90 Kilmacud Crokes GAA Club members taking part in this year’s Nissan Mizen to Malin Challenge, from June 1-5.

She will lead the group exactly one year to the day since she first attended for oncology treatment. Ms Rowley has since undergone surgery and is reported to be “fighting fit” ahead of the June Bank Holiday cycle.

Proceeds from the charity event will be shared between the club and Breast Cancer Ireland. This will be Kilmacud Crokes’ fifth time to participate in the challenge, with increased numbers taking part every year and €420,000 raised to date through previous events.

The cycle will start at Mizen Head in West Cork on Wednesday, June 1, and finish at Malin Head in Donegal on Sunday, June 5. Each participant must make a €300 contribution towards their costs, with sponsors Nissan providing cycling gear and support vehicles along the route.

Aisling Hurley, chief executive of Breast Cancer Ireland, urged the public to come out and show their support for the “brave” cyclists participating in the challenge.

“Events such as this are an incredibly important source of funding for what is Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity, tasked with changing the landscape of breast cancer treatment into the future,” she said.

Brendan Sweeney, chairperson of the event’s fundraising committee, said they were looking forward to “a bumper year” after previous efforts were disrupted by Covid-19.

“It’s a fairly gruelling journey, but great fun too,” he said. “Most importantly, the challenge raises much needed funds for both Breast Cancer Ireland and our club, so it is worth every ounce of effort.”

Seamus Morgan, managing director of Nissan Ireland, said the company is delighted to have supported the cycling event since its inception.

“Sadly, we all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer, and it feels right to play our part in helping to fight a disease that affects one in nine Irish women,” he said.

You can sponsor a cyclist here or simply text ‘Cure’ to 50300 to donate €4 to Breast Cancer Ireland