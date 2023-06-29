Breaking Bad stars spotted in Dublin pub, chipper and Forty Foot

Breaking Bad's Dean Norris visited Burdock's, while fellow star Giancarlo Esposito was pictured at the Forty Foot

Two stars from the hit series Breaking Bad have been spotted taking in the sights of Dublin in recent days.

US actor Dean Norris has been seen in a number of pubs and restaurants across the capital on his visit to Ireland.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a photo of his son celebrating his 18th birthday, drinking his first legal pint of Guinness in a pub in Dublin.

“My son turned 18 in Dublin. His first legal Guinness,” he said.

Earlier this week, Norris was also spotted in the well-known fish and chip restaurant Leo Burdock’s in the south inner city.

The restaurant took to social media to share a picture of the star behind the counter with smiling staff.

“Another legend Dean Norris dropping into the flagship Leo Burdock Ireland Christchurch,” said the post.

The 60-year-old starred as Hank Schrader in the hit crime drama series Breaking Bad alongside actors Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman).

Meanwhile, Norris is not the only Breaking Bad star in town this week.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito declared his love for Ireland over the weekend on his first day of filming a new project in Dublin.

The actor, who played Gus Fring in the hit show and the spin-off Better Call Saul, said he loves “the f***in Irish” and has “so much love” in an Instagram post.

“Visiting my buds in Ireland! So much love! 1st day on set for a new project coming up soon!” he said.

“Am I ready? You bet I am! More to come,” he said,

“Also got to hang with the Irish young bucks at ‘Forty Foot’, I love the f***in’ Irish!”

Esposito shared a series of photos of his travels around Dublin, including a selfie at the iconic swimming spot in Dublin.

In one photo, the actor stands with his arms crossed alongside a group of young Irish fans.

Another shows the 65-year-old star visiting Trinity College Dublin.

Actress Sharon Stone was among well-wishers responding to the post, she said: “We love you too.”

The Mandalorian actor was recently named in the cast of an upcoming monster movie from Universal.