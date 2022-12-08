Bohemians sends Christmas toys to 3,000 children in direct provision centres

Christmas gifts in the RDS being packed for delivery to children in direct provision centres

Santa will be making a stop at direct provision centres across Ireland as toys for 3,000 children are being wrapped and shipped out ahead of Christmas Day.

Bohemians Football Club began delivering the toys on Wednesday following a fundraiser that raised more than €80,000.

The finishing touches were added to the Christmas gifts this week in the RDS where the toys were wrapped and packed for delivery.

The annual fundraiser is a joint effort between the club, DHL, Bang Bang Café in Phibsboro and the Movement for Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

Daniel Lambert, chief operating officer of Bohemians Football Club, said toys will give the parents in direct provision centres some slight relief on the big day.

“It’s thousands of ordinary people who just wanted to get something. They are in a difficult circumstance, nobody wants to travel halfway across the world and live in a direct provision centre,” he said.

The toys will be shipped by DHL couriers to 42 direct provision centres from Kerry to Donegal, Limerick and Galway.

While some of the toys were donated by the public, the bulk were bought from Smyths and include board games, footballs, remote control cars, dolls and teddy bears.

“We ordered about €60,000 worth of toys from Smyths, and they added another €5,000. Then we buy vouchers for the older kids,” Mr Lambert said.

“We have a contact person in each centre and the parents sort out what suits their kids.

“It’s a simple thing and hopefully they won’t think about it too much. They are nice presents and they are not huge, but in terms of the parents it gives them a better Christmas.

“We drove to two centres yesterday in Wicklow and met some of the people there. The toys were put into a room until Christmas, and I think for parents to see that, it’s a great help,” he added.

Now in its sixth year, the appeal first began with 80 children in a direct provision centre in Clondalkin.

“The first year we got toys to 80 kids in Clondalkin and the response when we asked people if they wanted to come in was unbelievable.

“In 2019, we did it for 500 kids and this year we are doing every centre for every kid in direct provision. It wouldn’t be possible without people giving us the money to make it happen,” he added.