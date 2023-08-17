Bodyguard star reveals he’s already booked into his favourite Dublin bar

Ayden Callaghan stars as Frank Farmer in The Bodyguard: The Musical

TV and stage star Ayden Callaghan says he “feels more at home in Ireland compared to anywhere else”, as he prepares to perform here next month.

The former Emmerdale and Hollyolks actor will be coming to Dublin’s Bord Gais Theatre to star as Frank Farmer in The Bodyguard: The Musical.

The 42-year-old also revealed he has already booked into his favourite bar ahead of his visit to Dublin.

“I’ve already marked a few bars that we’re going to. I’ve booked a few places,” he said.

“One of them being the Blind Pig, it’s one of my favourite bars. It’s an excellent speakeasy bar, it never disappoints.

“I feel more at home in Ireland compared to anywhere else. I try to get over as often as I can. As a kid, I always felt as Irish as I did English, it’s something I held onto very tightly.

“My grandad was born in the Bushmills Distillery so my Irish roots have always been very important to me,” he added.

Those roots have allowed him to apply for his Irish passport, which he admits has been in the pipeline for some time.

“Something should’ve been done a long time ago, but my citizenship and passport is now in the system so I’m looking forward to making that official,” he said.

“I presented an award at the Irish Film and Television Awards a few years ago. The Irish have always been great supporters of me and my work, especially when I was in the soaps.”

The Bodyguard will be at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from September 19 until 23.

Ayden plays former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The show was first made famous in 1992, when Whitney Houston played Rachel alongside Kevin Costner as Frank.

Famous songs in the musical include Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, I Have Nothing, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and, of course, I Will Always Love You.

“Whitney was one of those transcendent artists, she was one of those special types of people who became bigger than what they do. She is someone everyone knows, she’s incredible,” Ayden said.

“The Bodyguard, she brought a huge part of the soundtrack to my growing up. The film was one of my favourites. I wore the VHS out because I watched it over and over again.

“The action scenes are great. I grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s with the action heroes, so to play one of those roles is hugely fun.

“The opportunity to step into a world which she was a huge part of creating, to listen to that music every night and to keep her memory alive is a real honour,” Ayden added.