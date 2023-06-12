Bloomsday 2023: Everything you need to know about the James Joyce events in Dublin

Bloomsday celebrations come in many different forms, including readings, performances, walking tours, concerts, and even our famous Bloomsday breakfast.

16 June is the date of James Joyce’s birth and the day on which Ulysses is set, known as “Bloomsday”.

Ulysses, set in a single day in Dublin, June 16, 1904, follows the journey of Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus as they encounter a host of memorable characters, both real and fictional.

Bloomsday was first celebrated here in 1954 when writers Patrick Kavanagh and Flann O’Brien visited the Martello Tower at Sandycove, Davy Byrne’s pub and 7 Eccles Street to read excerpts from Ulysses – and enjoy a few drinks along the way.

On this same date in 1982, the keys of 35 North Great George’s Street were handed over to Senator David Norris on behalf of the James Joyce Centre.

With the help of many others and with funding from a variety of sources, the building was renovated, and the Centre opened on Bloomsday 1996.

Bloomsday celebrations come in many different forms, including readings, performances, walking tours, concerts, and even our famous Bloomsday breakfast.

Preparations for Bloomsday are underway at the James Joyce Centre. Here’s 10 things you can look forward to:

James Joyce's Dubliners Interpreted in Song by Hibsen

Irish folk music act Hibsen pay homage to James Joyce with performances of their debut album "The Stern Task of Living" at the Smock Alley Theatre on the 9th and 10th of June.

"The Stern Task of Living" is a collection of 15 original songs, one for each short story in Dubliners, with the lyrics and music written by Jim Murphy and Gráinne Hunt. Each song captures the essence of its story through its lyrics and the sentiment of its story through its music.

An ensemble of ten musicians, including the string quartet Musici, will perform the full album live.

Tickets start at €18.

John, May, James, and Me - a reading from Pat Nolan

This free event is on 12th of June, at 1pm in the James Joyce Centre,.

The description reads: “Stanislaus Joyce was the younger brother of James Joyce. Born in Dublin, Stanislaus was considered a “Whetstone” by his more famous brother, who shared his ideas and his books with him. He was three years younger than James and was his constant boyhood companion.

“Stanislaus rebelled against his native Ireland as his brother had done, and, in 1905, he joined James’s household in Trieste. He wrote a memoir (unfinished) called My Brother’s Keeper, on which the play John, May, James, and Me by Eddie Naughton is based, along with other writings.

“The play looks at the Joyce family dynamic through the eyes of Stanislaus, from their father, John, a feckless Cork character with notions, to the long-suffering mother, May.

"It also looks in depth at the relationship between the two brothers over many years. What was it like having a literary genius as a brother? How do you stop him from destroying his gift and even himself?”

Sirens in Bloom at the James Joyce Centre

To mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses, Súileir and The James Joyce Centre invited Dublin photographer Tom Lawlor to revisit the novel and see if he could find parallels with contemporary Dublin.

They said: “In Ulysses, Joyce presents us with a city full of extraordinary women. These are working women, creative women, passionate, sexual, witty, and clever women. They are singers and shop assistants, barmaids and brothel keepers; they are grieving widows, defiant daughters, frustrated wives, and midwives minding mothers through the throes of childbirth.

“The siren women of Ulysses guide us to participate fully in this seemingly meandering and unimportant day. They give us the agency to find a light and belief within us all.

This event will take place daily until June 18th. Tickets are €7.

Blooms and Barnacles

From Renaissance hermeticism to Victorian spiritualism, Kelly Bryan and Dermot O’Connor of the Blooms & Barnacles podcast with special guest Conner Habib explore the weirder side of Ulysses in this live podcast on 15 June 2023 at 7pm at the James Joyce Centre.

Blooms and Barnacles is a non-academic podcast discussing all things related to James Joyce’s Ulysses. Conner Habib is host of the podcast Against Everyone with Conner Habib and author of Hawk Mountain.

Tickets are €10.

A Stroll through Ulysses: Silk Worm Families

Perfect for the kids, explore a timeless seascape: Sandymount Strand, a place very dear to Dublin. To capture its eternal allure, they will bring this special place to the page by using mixed media techniques, including collage and watercolours. This workshop is organised to mark this year's Bloomsday.

The event will be limited to 20 children aged 6-11 years and their parents/guardians. Tickets are free.

James Joyce Walking Tour

Dublin provides the backdrop for virtually all of Joyce’s works. On a stroll around the north inner city, the guide will explain the real-life inspiration behind some of Joyce's most celebrated writing and will show just how central the streetscape of the 'Hibernian metropolis' is to the author's life and art.

The tour visits stops include Joyce's alma mater, Belvedere College; North Hardwicke Street, the setting of the short story 'The Boarding House'; The Gresham Hotel, the setting of the final and most memorable scene of the short story 'The Dead'; and the James Joyce Statue on North Earl Street, affectionately known as the 'Prick with the Stick'.

The tour also includes a visit to No. 7 Eccles Street and retraces the steps of Leopold Bloom's celebrated journey to buy a pork kidney in the fourth episode of Ulysses.

The two-hour tour that runs from the 12th until the 17th of June covers 2km starts at the James Joyce Centre and tickets are €12 for students and seniors, and €15 for adults.

A Joycean Evening at Dalkey Castle

Begin your Joycean celebrations on the eve of Bloomsday in Dalkey Castle & Heritage Centre on Thursday, June 15th at 8pm.

A team of actors will perform enlightening extracts from Ulysses, Dubliners , A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and more.

Baritone Simon Morgan will be joined by Soprano Donna Malone in songs that James Joyce sang, or which feature in his work. They will be ably accompanied by Josh Johnston. Refreshments will be served.

Admission is €22.95.

Ancora! Chorus Concert

The musical odyssey ‘Ancora!’ is in the Church of the Three Patrons Rathgar, where James Joyce's parents John and May used to sing, on Wednesday, the 14th of June at 7:30pm.

You will be treated to a rendition of some of Joyce’s favourite songs and arias. Alongside these there will be well-loved Italian choruses performed by Il Coro Italiano di Dublino. Soprano Ami Hewitt and Musical Director Frank Charles O'Donnell will be there on the night also.

Tickets are €20 and are sold at the door.

IFI & Bloomsday Film Festival | Jackels and Fireflies and a Q&A with Charlie Kaufman

This short film was shot entirely on a Samsung Galaxy by cinematographer Chayse Irvin, reunites him with poet Eva H.D., whose poem ‘Bonedog’ was used in I’m Thinking of Ending Things .

H.D. wrote the script and stars as the unnamed narrator, a young woman who wanders the streets of New York City, taking buses and trains, sitting in bars and coffee shops, encountering a variety of people in the city’s diverse neighbourhoods, while thinking aloud about her life, her loneliness, and unrequited love. Her experiences echo those of an Irish flâneur who wandered the streets of Dublin on the 16th of June in 1904.

On June 15th, IFI & Bloomsday Film Festival will welcome Eva H.D. and Charlie Kaufman to the IFI for a post-screening conversation at the Irish Film Institute, hosted by Sinéad Gleeson.

Tickets are €14.

Bloomsday at James Joyce Tower and Museum

The James Joyce Tower and Museum will be hosting a full day of activities and events to celebrate Bloomsday on June 16th, 2023. Here’s the schedule:

8am - An Cathaoirlach raises the flag at the Tower with readings by volunteers and visitors.

10am - Bryan Murray reading from “Telemachus”.

11am - Guided Tour from Joyce Tower to Glasthule.

3pm - Readings and songs from “Sirens” with Morgan Cooke & Karen Kelly.

4pm - Druidy Druids recital of Joycean songs including “Bid Adieu”.

5pm - Il Coro Italiano di Dublino recital of Joycean songs & Italian arias ‘n folk songs.

More events can be found here.