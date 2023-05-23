Bloom 2023: Former Dublin taxi driver left to focus on gardening as it’s ‘good for your soul’

A former taxi driver in Dublin says he left the business to focus on gardening as it’s “good for your soul”.

Kevin Dennis set up his landscaping company, Cityscape Gardener, in 2007, creating bespoke garden designs in Dublin city and surrounding suburbs.

He has a passion for transforming outdoor spaces into inspiring, versatile gardens, and finds the entire process extremely rewarding.

Kevin has been awarded four Gold medals for his large show gardens at Bloom since 2014.

“I went to Canada in the early nineties because there wasn’t much work in Ireland, the classic old tale,” he said.

“I came back and got into the taxi business with my dad. To cut a long story short, the industry was deregulated in 2001 and I decided I needed to make a change.

“Gardening is something I always liked doing in my own time. I was always out in the garden. I had a creative streak, I loved music, writing plays and drawing. It was like meditation for me.

“When I decided to change careers, I didn’t want to go out and do a degree, I wanted to create a job for myself.

“I was doing a lot of hands-on work, short films, music, and learning computers. I put myself out there and said yes to everything, I drifted into the garden business by doing that.

“In 2007, I decided to pick the one thing I liked most and that was gardening. I took on a horticulture course at night and during the day I was running my business of landscaping and designing gardens.

Loom and Bloom, Kevin Dennis celebrates 300 years of Avoca

“There’s nothing as calm, it’s so good for the soul to have a garden. It’s good for your mind and body, being in the presence of a plant relaxes you. Greenery changes how you think and how you feel.

“You make the best of what you have. If you live in an apartment, you can look at developing your balcony or get houseplants. Psychologically they improve your mood.”

Kevin will be working with Avoca for their 300-year anniversary garden at Bloom which will celebrate their heritage, and marks 300 years of weaving in their Wicklow mill.

While nodding to Avoca’s rich history, the garden design has a contemporary feel.

Visitors can discover the sunken space at the centre of the garden, and a steel pergola will create dappled shade to mimic threads of yarn.

The water feature will create the visual effect of a loom. Copper is also used in the design as a nod to the early copper mines in Avoca village.

Bloom takes place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park from June 1 to 5. For more information visit www.bordbiabloom.com