Bike shop owner’s joy as gardai recover stolen cargo bike worth €6,500

A photo of the stolen bike which was recovered by gardai in Kilmainham

Paul McQuaid on the distinctive cargo bike with this late bulldog, Frankie

The owner of a Dublin cycle shop was “overcome with emotion” after his stolen cargo bike worth €6,500 was recovered by gardaí.

Paul McQuaid, who runs River Cycles at Usher’s Island, was left distraught after his distinctive Larry Vs Harry Bullitt bike was taken from the courtyard of his Portobello home last week.

Mr McQuaid, who comes from one of Ireland’s best-known cycling families, bought the bike eight years ago so he could transport his bulldog, named Frankie, to work every day.

He developed a strong emotional attachment to the cargo bike – recently electrified at a cost of €2,000 – after his beloved dog passed away a couple of years ago.

Since last month, he had been using it to collect and deliver donated bikes, which he repairs and reconditions before passing on to Ukrainian refugees.

Mr McQuaid, who has been in business for over 40 years, also carried out free bicycle repairs for frontline workers during the pandemic.

He told Independent.ie he was overcome with emotion when gardaí sent him a photo of the cargo bike yesterday and asked him to identify it.

“Kevin Street station had been dealing with it, but the bike was found in Kilmainham,” he said. “The second I saw the picture I knew it was mine.

“I can’t thank the gardaí enough for all their help. This means the absolute world to me. I was delighted to hear all the electrics are intact and the bike isn’t damaged.”

Mr McQuaid plans to find time to collect the bike later this week as he has been “unbelievably busy” due to the overwhelming response to his Ukrainian appeal.

A garda spokesperson said the cargo bike had been recovered in the Kilmainham area and no arrests had been made.