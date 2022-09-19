Big Beach Clean turns up ‘depressing’ number of cigarette butts in Dublin

Clean Coasts Campaigns officer Elaine Doyle was among the hundreds of volunteers taking part in the Big Beach Clean. Pic: Cathal Noonan

The amount of cigarette butts dumped along one of Dublin’s favourite walking spots has been branded as “depressing”.

Green Party Councillor Donna Cooney was shocked at what she found while taking part in the Big Beach Clean at Clontarf promenade over the weekend.

Working alongside Clontarf Tidy Towns and Citrix staff, they removed around 50kgs of litter and over 2,700 cigarette butts.

“Cigarette butts are a huge problem. Just one can pollute hundreds of litres of water. They are killing marine life,” Cllr. Cooney said.

“We went right down into the rocks and the amount of cigarette butts we found was quite depressing.

“It’s the fiddly little things that are doing the damage as we know that birds eat marine life and it gets into their stomachs. This pollution ends up in the food chain.

“We need to think about where discarded cigarette butts end up,” she added.

Cllr Cooney also found cigarette butts piled into glass bottles.

“We found a significant number of these. It made me think of that concept of a ‘message in a bottle’. It speaks for itself,” she said.

“People think this is better than throwing them on the ground. If there is a bin around, please use it.”

However, the volunteers from Clontarf also had a cautious note of optimism about the future.

“There was a lot less litter than usual, a lot less plastic. Less take-away packets, less straws,” Cllr Cooney said.

“We could see these improvements. It’s the cigarette butt filters we need to tackle especially. It would be great to see some clever advertisements around these.”

Over the weekend, 108 groups hosted clean-ups targeting several beaches across Dublin.

Among the groups involved were Rush Tidy Towns, Skerries Tidy Towns, Raheny Tidy Village and Sandycove Tidy Towns.

Hundreds of volunteers donned orange bibs and grabbed litter pickers to tackle Dollymount, Clontarf, Skerries, Sutton, Malahide and more.

Other spots targeted in the city included the Liberties, both the Royal and Grand Canals, Lucan Park and Tallaght.

The initiative was also a chance for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, by filling out Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards detailing the amount and types of litter lifted. Data from the weekend’s clean-up is currently being evaluated.

In total, over 500 beaches were cleaned nationwide during the Big Beach Clean, collecting 63 tonnes of marine litter. The event was sponsored again this year by Irish business Cully and Sully.