Bicycle racks in loading bays across Dublin causing ‘unnecessary stress’ on pubs taking deliveries

A traffic-free trial was carried out on Parliament Street during the summer. Pic: Gareth Chaney /Collins

An online petition has been launched to remove a bike rack installed in a loading bay, also used for outdoor dining, outside a Dublin LGBTQ+ pub.

Businesses across Dublin are calling on Dublin City Council to stop installing bicycle racks and planters inside loading bays which are causing “unnecessary stress” for deliveries.

Dakota on South William Street was forced to turn away a large keg delivery after new bicycle racks were installed in the loading bay outside their premises three weeks ago.

The bicycle racks were installed in the only loading bay on the street which caters for more than 20 hospitality businesses. There are also seating benches and two large planters inside the loading bay.

While earlier this week bike racks were installed in a loading bay outside Street 66, an LGBTQ+ friendly bar on Parliament street.

An online petition, which has reached more than 5,000 signatures, was launched on Monday to call on the council to remove the bike rack on Parliament Street to facilitate deliveries.

Richard McDermott, director of operations of the Odeon Group, which owns Dakota, said the lack of space for deliveries to unload is causing “incredible stress” each week.

“You can’t go rolling kegs down the street, you have to be able to load in close to your premises,” Mr McDermott told Independent.ie.

Mr McDermott said installation of the bike racks in the bay was done overnight with no consultation. The following morning after the installation the keg delivery driver was told to “move on” by gardaí, as there was nowhere to park.”

Gardaí were contacted for comment.

Mr McDermott continued: “It was mayhem. Trying to take 26 kegs of Guinness in and you don’t have a loading bay so you’re blocking the street. The guards came along and moved the lads along so we missed our delivery.”

“We had to rearrange and bring in more staff to do it… We had to unload it as fast as possible so we don’t block the street.

“We lost a day and we had no stock. We had to get stock from somewhere else to tie us over for a few days.

“It was just mayhem and unnecessary stress. It’s crazy. They are taking up the whole bay, if they took up half we would be able to get a truck in, it’s a large bay.

“They put benches and two big planter boxes in as well,” he said. There are currently bollards on South William Street to prevent parking on footpaths.

The decision was made to fully pedestrianise South William Street last year, which was one the most popular areas of the city for outdoor socialising during Covid-19 restrictions.

The street is open to traffic in the morning to facilitate deliveries between 6am and 11am, however, Dakota is now taking deliveries earlier to avoid blocking traffic.

“It’s incredible stress every week because you just don’t know if we can take the delivery,” said Mr McDermott.

Councillor Darragh Moriarty said “flexibility” is needed to allow businesses to take in stock while maintaining public amenities.

“There is a general push to try and reclaim as much footpath space as possible,” said Cllr Moriarty.

“During a lot of Covid they were able to take over spaces for outdoor dining, street furniture, planting or bike parking. But as we come out of Covid restrictions, businesses are trying to fully come back to normal.

“From a business point of view they can’t trade and they can’t do business if they don’t get the goods.

“It's an issue that the council needs to address. I think there needs to be a bit more flexibility,” he said.

There was an outpouring of criticism on Monday after the council installed a bike rack in the loading bay outside Street66, an LGBTQ bar on Parliament Street.

Dublin LGBTQ bar angered as council put bike rack in former outdoor seating area during Pride month

With Pride set to kick off later this month, the street will be dealing with an influx of people and receiving extra stock deliveries.

“I’m devastated, coming up to Pride the streets are going to be very busy so I don’t think it’s really safe to have a bike rack directly outside your front door of a busy premises,” said Siobhan Comny, bar owner.

“To have them on a loading bay where we have extremely busy deliveries for the next two weeks… the trucks have to park on the footpath.

“It seems a bit vindictive,” she said.

The bar had reapplied in October for its annual outdoor street furniture licence for tables and chairs – but it was refused on Friday.

“To put a bike rack there instead of even keeping the loading bay there for the delivery drivers, it seems suspicious and a bit weird.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous in the middle of a loading bay,” she said.

Dublin City Council was contacted for comment.

The council also announced this week that Parliament Street will go traffic free on weekends for the summer.