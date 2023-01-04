Barnardos looking for your unwanted Christmas gifts

Barnardos children’s charity is calling on the public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts that may be lying around the house in the new year.

“All unwanted gifts, somebody may have got clothes that don’t fit or they just don’t like,” said Colette Miller, Barnardos Retail operations and Development Manager.

“In particular gift sets, if people don’t like the scent or they have too much and don’t want any more shampoo. We can make great use out of all those gift sets, perfumes and cosmetics.

“One of the things we like to do is create a mother’s day event with the use of those products in particular.

“We can offer them at a really good value into local communities for people that may be struggling.

“Somebody may have given your child a toy they are too old for now, so we can absolutely find new homes for those gifts.

“Every penny we raise is going towards children and families across Ireland,” she added.

However, the public are urged to avoid donating second-hand electrical items and toys with parts missing.

“We are mostly looking for gifts that are new. There is legislation around selling second-hand electrical items and we have to make sure that everything is safe.

“People sometimes want to give us televisions or hoovers or something they have upgraded, but unfortunately it’s an issue for us.

“The other thing if people are donating toys, make sure they definitely have all their bits and bobs.

“Jigsaws with missing pieces are no use to anybody and people can be very disappointed when they get to the end,” she said.

The unwanted gifts can be donated in any of the seven Barnardos shops around the country, with Dublin shops located in Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire.

The Barnardos charity shops saw their busiest year last year and an increase of new faces coming into stores amid the rising cost of living.

“We’ve seen a marked increase with customers coming into our shops. Normally we have a lot of regular customers because once people understand the charity shops they keep coming into us,” said Ms Miller.

“They understand the value and the quality you can get, but last year we certainly met lots of new faces we never saw before,” she added.