Ballyfermot College ‘buzzing’ as two former students up for Oscars

Richie Baneham, from Tallaght, will be hoping to repeat his Oscar success from 2010. Pic: Rupert Thorpe

Students and staff at Ballyfermot College of Further Education are “buzzing” as two former students are currently up for Oscar awards.

Richie Baneham is nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 95th Academy Awards for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Tallaght native picked up a Bafta for his work on the same film last week, opening his acceptance speech with, “Go raibh míle maith agat”.

Meanwhile, another former Ballyfermot student, Jillian Beechur, worked on three of the five Production Design nominees for this year’s Oscars – Babylon, Elvis, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cecilia Munro, Principal at BCFE, told Independent.ie: “They are the talk of the college this week. There’s a lot of conversation, noise, and chatter about them at the moment.

Expand Close Richie Baneham (third from left) with his Bafta for Special Visual Effects / Facebook

Richie Baneham (third from left) with his Bafta for Special Visual Effects

“Richie won an Oscar for Avatar in 2010, it’s amazing. He came through Ballyfermot College; he has these skills and creativity himself.

“He would’ve learned the core foundations here when he was on the animation course.

“Jillian, a production designer and art director, studied cinematography and film in Ballyfermot. We didn’t teach them their creativity. We allowed them to be creative.

“We gave them somewhere to do it. We encouraged, we fostered, and we let them develop. The reason for the success is that students are allowed to do what they want to do.”

For Leaving Certificate students who are considering the arts as a career path, Cecilia has highlighted it’s very possible to do so and to be successful in that field.

“We have students who come to us from all walks of life, backgrounds. We’ve a lot of international students coming to Ballyfermot College because of the success of the former students, like Richie and Jillian,” she said.

“It’s important to have successful alumni. It gives the buzz to students to say ‘yes, you can do it’, and if you have the drive and determination, you can go anywhere.

Expand Close Ballyfermot College of Further Education is 'buzzing' ahead of the Oscars / Facebook

Ballyfermot College of Further Education is 'buzzing' ahead of the Oscars

“The world of work has changed. You don’t have to have a full-time permanent job anymore, you can do contract work, move around, and take your skills anywhere in the world.

“There’s a change in attitude too. People want to travel and that’s very possible for people in the creative industries.

“Passion is a huge part of creative arts and we recognise that here in Ballyfermot College. If somebody wants to do a profession, they are going to move hell and high water to do their passion.

“Students here choose their own subject topics; we don’t force topics on them. There’s no barriers anymore,” she added.