Baker known as Doughboy ‘exploring city food scene’ after returning to Dublin as mum fights cancer

A baking enthusiast, who built up a strong social media following when he lost his job during Covid, said he is enjoying exploring Dublin’s food scene after moving back to Ireland.

Jonny Gregory, known online as the Doughboy, works as a quantity surveyor and has moved back to the capital after 18 years to be with his mum who has cancer.

The 35-year-old became a food enthusiast when he lost his job at the start of the pandemic, building up a strong following on TikTok and Instagram by sharing his love for bread.

“Covid came along in 2020 and I was let go. I didn’t have a job for 18 weeks. Nobody was hiring during the pandemic,” he said.

“I started my TikTok and Instagram in April of that year. I started to post about cooking and food. It was something to keep me occupied.

“I started experimenting with bread and posted about it. My mum got me into baking when I was younger. I was a hyperactive child, but I was able to focus on baking. She left me with recipes.

“I always had an interest in food, I loved travelling and trying new things. I got back into cooking during those weeks off.

“My wife is from Galway and over Covid, her mum was diagnosed with cancer and died. It was hard not being able to get back.

“Two years ago, my mum found out she had breast cancer. She had it seven years ago and got the breast tissue removed.

Jonny on a foodie adventure with his two dogs

“She went through chemo, but because she had no breast tissue, the cancer became bone cancer and it’s not treatable.

“Last Christmas, she came over to see me in Edinburgh and at that point, I noticed a big change in her, so I needed to get home.

“I don’t know how much time I’ve left with her. I’d see my parents four times a year if I’m lucky, so I thought, if she has only two years left, that’ll mean I’ll only see her eight more times.”

Living and working in Dublin allows him to be closer to his family home in Antrim. It’s his first time being based in the capital for such a long period of time. With that, comes new opportunities.

“I had quite a bad turn with my eczema about a year ago, I was hospitalised, I was hyperventilating. I had a really bad infection,” he said.

“I had to rethink my diet. I did Veganuary in January and felt better so I made the decision to go vegetarian.

“There’s so much more veggie options in Dublin, it’s a new city for me and I want to explore that,” he added.