Aviva Stadium residents call for extra bins to stop rubbish thrown in gardens

Residents living near the Aviva Stadium in Dublin are calling for more public bins to stop rubbish being thrown into gardens on match days.

Take away food containers, cans, bottles and glasses are some of the items locals have found in their gardens and hedges from fans on match days.

Ahead of the Six Nations kick off next month, locals are calling for more bins to be provided from Baggot Street heading towards Pembroke Road and Lansdowne Road.

Ireland will take on France in their first home game of the championship on February 11 in the Aviva.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan said there is a “singular lack of rubbish bins” on Pembroke Road which is causing the problems.

“It’s a mixture of rubbish, bottles, all sorts of throw away litter,” said Cllr McCartan. “Coming down Pembroke Road towards Lansdowne Road there are minimal litter bins.

“If people don’t have facilities to dispose of waste, they throw them into gardens. It’s very irresponsible, but they do that.

“You wouldn’t have heard about it the last couple of years because there was only minimal attendance, but now the crowds are all coming back,” he said.

The rubbish gathered on match days is a “general problem” regardless of the sport, whether that is football, rugby or American football, cllr McCartan added.

One Pembroke Road resident said: “This is the route taken by most people walking to the Aviva, and there’s not enough litter bins for people to dispose of all the fast food containers, cans, bottles, glasses etc, so they throw them into our gardens or place them among the hedges.”

The issues of bins in the area will be discussed at Monday's south east area committee meeting.