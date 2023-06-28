Attack on actor outside Abbey Theatre in Dublin ‘vicious’, Dáil hears

Oleksandr Grekov was left with severe facial injuries after he was attacked with a glass bottle outside the Abbey Theatre

An attack on a visiting Ukrianian actor in Dublin has been described as “vicious” amid claims the city is unsafe at night, the Dáil has heard.

Oleksandr Grekov (23) was hospitalised after he was attacked with a glass bottle and bitten outside the Abbey Theatre where he was performing earlier that night.

Mr Grekov was performing in the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre’s version of Brian Friel’s Translation.

The attack has since been condemned by the theatre, which it said was an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence, that left the cast member needing stitches and treatment in hospital”.

The 27-strong theatre company travelled from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which the Abbey Theatre said “illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances”.

Commenting on the attack, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said there is a “very serious problem in this city” which has become unsafe.

“Following the performance, Oleksandr and members of the cast went outside the Abbey Theatre, walked up the road. They were pursued and Oleksandr was initially asked for a cigarette and then he was assaulted with a broken bottle,” Deputy Gannon told the Dáil.

“The images that were sent out of Oleksandr’s assault absolutely turned the stomach of anybody who could feel that a person could be welcomed into our country from such a war-torn country as Ukraine.”

The Dublin Central TD said Dubliners “were not surprised” by the attack as “assaults in Dublin have increased dramatically in the last number of years”.

“We have a very serious problem in this city,” he said, adding that a stronger garda response is needed.

“When you see the level of dereliction, the absence of street lighting, the vacancies of shops and the fact when this city goes dark you’re better off taking yourself away from it because it isn’t safe for many people,” he said.

The cast of the Ukrainian production of Brian Friel's Translations at the Abbey Theatre

Deputy Gannon said safety is falling around O’Connell Street and the city centre.

“At night time the city becomes unsafe,” he said.

A new garda station opened on O’Connell Street earlier this year, however, Deputy Gannon said “there hasn’t been a significant increase of gardaí on the streets” following the opening.

In response, Minister for Local Government Kieran O’Donnell condemned the attack and said it was “despicable”.

“They were a touring group from Kyiv coming over to do 10 nights with Brian Friel’s Translations.”

Minister O’Donnell added the attack was “not reflective” of Irish society and urged anyone with information to contact gardaí.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attached to Store Street received a report of an incident of assault on Eden Quay late on Saturday night, June 24.

“A man aged in his 20s was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries described as serious but non-life threatening. No arrests have been made. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”