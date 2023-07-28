Athlone barber travels to Dublin city to give homeless men haircuts on the streets

A barber from Athlone has been travelling to Dublin city to give homeless men haircuts.

Robbie Connaughton, owner of Barber Bobs, first visited Dublin last week with his scissors and blades to give haircuts to men living on the streets.

He came back again this week and he’s hoping to make it a regular thing so those with no home can feel a bit better about themselves.

Robbie told Independent.ie: “We’re in Dublin today and we’re going to give a few homeless guys a haircut. I’m from Athlone but we’re going to Dublin because homelessness is worse there, obviously it’s everywhere.

“You’re giving them back their dignity. You’re making them feel equal to you and society. It just takes 20 minutes. We’re all human, it could happen to anyone.

“A lot of people say it’s drugs and drink, it’s not all of that. A lot of people can’t afford the high rents in Dublin city, and they end up on the streets, they lose their jobs, and it spirals from there.”

Mr Connaughton has noticed that his act of kindness has inspired others to help those in need as well.

“One man came into me a few days ago to get his haircut and he gave me an extra €20 to get the lads on the street something to eat.

“Another woman dropped in a bag of men’s clothes to bring to Dublin with me too, she told me to give them to someone who needs them. Hopefully, I can go to Dublin a few times a month to do it.

“That motivated me, and I want to do even more now. It was daunting to do it at the start but thankfully it went really well.

“I plan to do it more often. You’re cutting hair on the street, you’re not in your normal surroundings in the barber shop. You want to help people.

“The haircut helps them look better, they don’t have hot water, blades, or shaving foam for their beards. It’s great to be able to give them a trim,” he added.