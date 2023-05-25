Aslan tell Christy Dignam to ‘keep fighting’ in birthday tribute

The singer is currently receiving palliative care for blood cancers amyloidosis and multiple myeloma

Aslan has shared a sweet birthday tribute to frontman Christy Dignam to mark his 63rd birthday.

The singer is currently receiving palliative care for blood cancers amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, which he has been battling for ten years.

Last year, the group were forced to cancel their huge 40th anniversary concert at the 3Arena due to a “setback” with Christy’s health.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, his bandmates Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, and Alan Downey wished Christy a happy birthday in a thoughtful post.

The band posted a photo of the Dubliner on stage and wrote: “Happy birthday Christy… keep fighting!

“Lots of love from us all... Joe, Alan, Billy, Denise and crew.”

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to wish Christy well on his special day, with one person writing: “Happy Birthday Christy! Have a wonderful day. You are amazing! A LEGEND!!! Sending you & your family & your band best wishes & love & prayers. Beannachtaí”.

Another said: “Happy Birthday Christy, enjoy your special day with your lovely family you are an amazing singer and we all love and cherish. Stay strong God bless.”

And someone else added: “Happy birthday Christy. You're an inspiration to me and many others. You have my admiration and envy. You have a wonderful family and your band mates are probably part of them and you've lived a life that many people dream of.

“But most of all is your family. Have a happy birthday with the people who mean the most to you and may your wished come true.”

It comes after Christy’s daughter Kiera shut down “cruel” rumours that her dad had died over the weekend.

She told fans that any update on her father’s health would come directly from her and the Dignam family as she asked them to stop spreading rumours about his death.

Kiera tweeted: “Can people please stop sharing and posting that my Dad has passed away, this is not true! Until an update on anything comes from myself and my family please ignore.

“This is a tough enough time and cruel to have to be put in a position to have to clear something like this up,” she added.