Ashtown Stables ‘here to stay’ after u-turn on Dart expansion plans

A horse-riding centre in west Dublin has been given a reprieve after Irish Rail was forced to abandon plans that would have resulted in the permanent loss of the stables.

As part of the Dart+ West project, the company had planned to acquire Ashtown Stables to facilitate a level crossing construction compound and a pedestrian/cycle route.

However, an alternative plan has now been put forward following widespread local opposition and threats of legal action.

Campaigners claimed there had been inadequate public engagement, no independent oversight and an “undemocratic” consultation process.

The owners of Ashtown Stables said they only became aware of Irish Rail’s intention to “completely destroy” their property when they saw details of the proposal in the Dart+ West brochure.

They had warned that any attempt to take some or all of their land would result in “prolonged legal action and unnecessary delays” to the project.

Irish Rail said a revised preferred option for the crossing of the railway line and canal corridor at Ashtown had been developed in response to submissions during public consultation.

A spokesperson said: “The previous preferred option included stairs and a lift at Ashtown station, with a vehicular underpass going through the land of Ashtown Stables.

“The revised preferred option largely avoids Ashtown Stables, moving the vehicular crossing 75 metres further to the west.

“The primary pedestrian and cycle route will now be along Ashtown Road, with a pedestrian and cycle bridge at the station to facilitate crossing of the railway and canal.”

There had been cross-party political support for the campaign to save Ashtown Stables. Senator Emer Currie (FG) urged the community to engage with the latest consultation to see how they feel about new proposal.

“This process may be ongoing but there is no going backwards – Ashtown Stables is here to stay,” she said. “They ran an incredible campaign, strongly supported by the community.”

Senator Currie said of the 8,000 submissions received as part of the Dart+ West consultation, more than 6,000 related to the Ashtown proposal.

“I would say the majority of the submissions were in favour of the electrification of the line, but they want a solution that is favourable to the local community.

“There have been stables on that land since the 1800s and horses are part of the tradition and character of the area.”

Senator Currie believes there are “lessons to be learned” following the controversy.

“When they’re working on projects like this, Irish Rail need to ensure they’re not just coming up with functional solutions,” she said.

A localised public consultation on the revised Dart+ West plan for Ashtown will run until April 6.