Artists get the chance to put their unique stamp on Dublin’s streets

'Four Faced Liar', by Róisín and Sadhbh Long, on Belgrave Square/Mount Pleasant Avenue Upper

Dublin Canvas is calling for artists to submit ideas to turn 118 light control boxes in the city into works of art.

The spring callout was launched this week across the four local authorities with grants offered to the lucky artists.

Dublin Canvas said the callout is “a fantastic opportunity to have your artwork displayed to the public in prime locations”.

Artists who bring their own materials will be paid €300, while artists without materials will be paid €250 and will be supplied with a portable pack of the necessary tools and paints.

While artists will have “complete” freedom, they are asked to pay close attention to the distinctive characteristics of each area for inspiration, paying attention to the surroundings of each box when designing their artwork.

As each of the box locations are distinct, it is suggested that artists visit each location to draw inspiration from the immediate environment.

However, images relating to drugs, alcohol and offensive images will not be allowed, as well as ideas dominated by text.

Trademarks, advertisements, brand or business names, logos or copyrighted images will also not be allowed.

'Childhood in Crumlin', by Ethan Rooney, in Crumlin, Dublin 12

'Childhood in Crumlin', by Ethan Rooney, in Crumlin, Dublin 12

It is intended that all artworks will stay for a minimum of one year. Artwork now lasts on average four and a half years. However, Dublin Canvas reserves the right to remove any artwork at any time without prior notice.

A map of the available locations can be found on the DublinCanvas.ie website. The boxes are chosen as they are in areas of high footfall.

“Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists can enjoy the artwork as they wait for the traffic light to turn green,” said Dublin Canvas.

The project started in the summer of 2015 with 15 boxes dotted along Rathmines, Camden Street, and Baggot Street. Following this successful trial, further locations were added across the city.

In 2018, the project was rolled out county-wide under the four local authorities and there are now 850 unique artworks spread throughout Dublin.

“Completed artwork turns these once dull, heavily tagged boxes into beautiful works of art, transforming Dublin into a walking gallery of public art,” said Dublin Canvas.

Artists have until Friday, May 19 to submit their ideas and the selection process will take place at the end of May. The artwork will be completed by late August.