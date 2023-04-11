Art exhibition using 700 litres of damp from Dublin homes to go on display

A projected image of brightly coloured thermal footage of a figure seen through a clear surface covered in condensation. Pic. by Tom Carter

An art installation created using dampness and mould from homes in Dublin will go on display this month to address the housing crisis.

Got Damp, an installation by artist Avril Corroon, uses more than 700 litres of dampness collected from Dublin homes.

Damp is caused by excessive moisture in the air that has no way to vent or escape, leading to the growth of mould which can be harmful to human health.

Got Damp was commissioned by Dublin’s Project Arts Centre and TACO London as part of its three-year public research project on housing.

The installation was developed over two years of research into living conditions in Dublin and London, including research with 55 households from the two cities.

Ms Corroon provided energy-efficient dehumidifiers to households to collect damp as a material for the artwork. More than 700 litres of damp have been collected in Dublin alone which will be used as material in the exhibition. Households were selected with the assistance of tenants' union CATU.

The exhibit will also include video interviews from housing participants with footage from a thermal camera and an architectural installation.

The artwork sets out to frame damp to represent the socio-economic conditions and structures that created it, while highlighting the cost of living crisis and its health impacts.

According to the research, those within precarious economic situations or living in rented accommodation are often more vulnerable to the effects of dampness and have less capacity to manage it.

“At a time of housing crisis and increasing economic precarity for many communities, the prevalence of damp as an issue has become an indicator of Ireland and the UK’s underlying social inequalities,” it said.

The title of the exhibition, Got Damp, refers to an historic incident in Thamesmead in 1971 when residents protested to highlight the issue of damp and water seepage in their newly-built modern prefab homes.

A visiting MP with delegates from the Greater London Council was greeted by posters in the windows of residents that said, “I’ve got damp”.

The impact of such a large volume of protest posters displayed in windows captured the scale of the problem and quickly led to remedial work being carried out by the council.

“I was thinking about a project that used damp and protest, and ideas about a crisis of nature in the home,” said Ms Corroon.

“I was interested in doing something that would use damp and mould as a material itself. Mould has its own agency, as does damp, and it doesn’t care about human existence.

“[The subject of damp] feels very present at the moment, especially after the death of that baby boy Awaab Ishak, but there are also more housing actions happening, led by people like Kwajo Tweneboa,” added the artist.

The installation will be launched on Thursday, April 20 and will run until June 10, at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin.

Got Damp is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Dublin City Council and Arts Council England.