A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic incident at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the matter that occurred in Seville Place in the city centre.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the protest in Dublin city centre and is being detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 yesterday evening, Wednesday 15th February 2023.

“One male was taken to hospital. A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained in a Garda station in North Dublin.”