Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

latest Arrest after man injured following road incident at Dublin anti-immigration protest

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Amy Donohoe

A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic incident at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the matter that occurred in Seville Place in the city centre.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the protest in Dublin city centre and is being detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 yesterday evening, Wednesday 15th February 2023.

“One male was taken to hospital. A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained in a Garda station in North Dublin.”

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Privacy