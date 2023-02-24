Around 2,000 expected to turn out for Better Ballymun Action Day

Better Ballymun Action Day kicks off at Trinity Comprehensive School on Friday, March 3

More than 60 different projects will take place across Ballymun next Friday as part of Better Ballymun Action Day.

A number of community initiatives will take place on the day including planting, painting, cleaning, orienteering and cooking.

The day of action was first launched three years ago to improve the local community and has since grown to be an annual event.

Last year, about 3,000 people attended the event which was launched by President Michael D Higgins.

The initiative was developed by the students of Trinity Comprehensive in Ballymun, and is supported by the school, Ballymun Tidy Towns and Dublin City Council.

A number of gardening and biodiversity projects are planned including the installation of bird boxes, planting orchards in the local sports grounds, as well as planting wild flowers and trees.

Murals will be updated and repainted around the area, while a clay oven will be constructed in the Muck and Magic garden.

Coordinator Paddy O’Reilly said the project is expecting approximately 2,000 people on the day following the success of last year.

“There will be biodiversity projects, cleaning and scuffling of weeds, murals will be painted, orienteering courses are being laid out in Poppintree Park,” he said.

“All the primary schools are involved and are doing an anti-litter poster competition which will be delivered to the civic centres on the day.”

Bird Watch Ireland will hold a talk on Swift birds, a variety common to the area, and the local scouts will be installing Swift bird boxes.

Mr O’Reilly said there is “something for everyone” on the day and advised people who have cleaning equipment to bring it along.

“Bring a litter picker, a hoe or a scuffler and we’ll find them a job,” he said.

Members of the community are invited to meet at 10.30am on Friday, March 3 at Trinity Comprehensive School.