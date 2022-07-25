Application for €1bn Dart+ West project to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála this week

A railway order application for the €1bn Dart+ West project is to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála this week, Iarnród Éireann has confirmed.

This first phase of the Dart+ programme will see the electrification of the line between Dublin city centre, the M3 Parkway and Maynooth. As part of the plan, a new train station is proposed for Spencer Dock, along with improvements to Connolly Station.

When complete, passenger capacity will increase from 5,000 to 13,200, with 12 trains per hour in each direction – double the current level. The works will also involve improvements to bridges and the replacement of level crossings.

Read More

A railway order application will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála this Friday, followed by a statutory consultation period between August 6 and September 30. Potentially impacted landowners and occupiers along the route will be contacted in advance of the application, according to Irish Rail.

The final cost of Dart+ West, which will be funded under the National Development Plan, will be up to €1.1bn. Subject to planning approval, work is expected to commence on the project in 2024 and be completed by 2029.

This is the first element of the wider Dart+ programme, doubling passenger capacity to 52,000 per hour and trebling the length of the network to 150km. It will include the electrification of the Kildare and Drogheda lines, in addition to significant investment in the new train fleet.