Appeal after kitten nicknamed Sharpie found on Luas in Dublin

The kitten, nicknamed Sharpie, was found on the Luas Green Line

A small black kitten has been found by a member of the public on the Luas line in Dublin.

No owners have yet come forward to claim the unmicrochipped kitten, who has been given the name Sharpie by the DSPCA.

The kitten was found last week on the green Luas line at Dundrum station.

“We have named him Sharpie because he is a little black kitten, he is gorgeous,” said Gillian Bird from the DSPCA.

“He is doing well, he had a touch of cat flu so he is recovering from that before he goes down to our rehoming shelter.

“We will be looking for a home for him,” she said.

Sharpie was found by a member of the public and brought to UCD veterinary hospital where he is being cared for.

Once he has recovered he will go to the DSPCA rehoming shelter in Rathfarnham for adoption.