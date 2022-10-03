Anti-sticker paint on poles and bollards in Dublin is ‘artistic censorship’

The anti-sticker paint is being trialled on 55 poles in the Temple Bar area

An anti-sticker paint trial being run by Dublin City Council has been labelled as “a form of artistic censorship”.

DCC have been working with a graffiti removal contractor to source a specialised paint for the poles and bollards where stickers are an issue.

A trial has already taken place, with the paint placed on 55 poles in the Temple Bar area. However, artist Carl Ó Fuaráin sees the stickers around Dublin as “mini masterpieces”.

He said they are a form of tiny artworks, as well as a way for businesses to get their brands out there and reach the public in an interactive way.

“It is just a form of artistic censorship that really isn’t needed because the art being censored is all positive,” he said.

“If you are like me and you walk the streets of Dublin a lot, you will find yourself at a traffic light staring at a pole having a glimpse of a sticker.

“When I am talking about the stickers of Dublin, I am talking about the heart and soul of Dublin, the people, the artists, the creatives.

“There are so many amazing artists who create stickers and slap them up around Dublin. Stickers that we all see every day and put a smile on our faces.

“Whether it’s promoting an Irish history podcast, your favourite local bar, gay rights, woman’s rights or just a simple sticker to remind you to love yourself, each one can be a positive message during your day.”

The proliferation of stickers on public property came to the fore as a serious issue in the city centre back in June and July.

Carl understands why this trial is being carried out, but he believes DCC should work with artists throughout the city instead of destroying art.

“When tonnes of stickers have been put on the one pole it starts to look messy, so refreshing them around Dublin is a good thing,” he said.

“I want to see nothing but a clean Dublin because this city is beautiful and vibrant, and we all need to respect it.

“DCC should work closely with artists to help create spaces for them to create. Rather than cutting the art down and putting up barriers, Dublin should embrace its artistic side.

“So many cities around the world are bursting with beautiful street art, which in turn brings tourism to see the colourful walls, but Dublin sits amongst multiple grey walls.

“I understand why it needs to be done. There are amazing stickers in Dublin but there are also a lot of trash stickers too. There is a lot of amazing artistic graffiti, and a lot of trash vandalism.

“But DCC don’t target just the ‘trash’ when it comes to graffiti, they are targeting groups who make Dublin a colourful, beautiful place.

“When it comes to stickers, they are removing fun, positive, colourful pieces of art. People don’t realise the work involved in these stickers. It is a form of art that should be out there.”