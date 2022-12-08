Anger as seven Dublin bus stops removed ‘to make way for cyclists’

Paula Nolan says older residents are now forced to walk up a hill to access a bus stop. Pic: Mark Condren

The removal of bus stops to make way for the new Clontarf to City Centre cycleway has made it difficult for older or infirm residents to get public transport.

Paula Nolan (63), who lives on Strandville Avenue in North Strand, has permanently lost the bus stop at the top of her road.

As part of the creation of the new cycle track into the city, Dublin City Council has removed, or is in the process of removing, seven bus stops along the main route, four inbound and three outbound.

“It is absolutely awful for me and my neighbours,” Ms Nolan, a regular bus user, said.

The nearest stop from Ms Nolan’s street is around 100 metres away, but the walk includes a substantial hill at Newcomen Bridge.

“Our bus stops have been taken away and it’s absolutely terrible, it’s permanent too, not temporary,” she said.

“My neighbour has MS and she has lost her bus stop, it’s terrible. I can’t even tell you how upset we are.

“For me, I’m 63 and I carry photography gear, but I had surgery which means I can’t carry too much heavy stuff.

“Now it’s so difficult, especially if we want to go to the airport with luggage,” she added.

The photographer spoke in detail about the physical challenges she and other residents are facing.

“I don’t have some muscles after surgery, so it was already very hard with lifting. To pull the bags up the hill to the next bus stop is so tough, and it’s all just to make room for cyclists,” she said.

“I always use public transport for awkward and heavy stuff. We used to go to the top of our road and be in town in ten minutes. The one across the road is scheduled to be removed too.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment on the removal of the bus stops.

A report on bus stop spacing states: “Improving bus stop spacing can benefit all bus service stakeholders and will help maintain an equal frequency of services along this major corridor.

“Design guidelines suggest benefits such as increased bus reliability, reduced bus journey times and reduced operator costs.

“Concentrating passengers at fewer stops improves boarding times,” it added.

However, Ms Nolan does not think this is fair on residents in the area. She also feels an error has been made regarding bus spacing.

“They are creating island bus stops to accommodate cycling lanes, because there is not enough space for both, I understand that,” she said.

“But it needs to be integrated together for both bus users and cyclists. It’s not fair that the elderly must walk much further to a bus stop, especially up a hill.

“International best practice is that stops in urban areas should be no more than 400 metres apart, now here they are 600-700 metres apart.

“The bus stop at Westwood Gym is also due to be removed, which is terrible for anyone using the gym who doesn’t drive.

“They have misinterpreted international best practice. I don’t expect to see the bus stops reinstated, but I would like to shine a light on current and future planning,” Ms Nolan added.