Anger as Dublin bin customers told they must move from plastic bags to wheelie bins

Some residents have been told they must switch from bag collection to bins

Residents in some areas of Dublin say they are being pushed to move away from plastic bin bags to wheelie bins.

Customers of one waste company have been receiving text messages informing them it is “no longer allowed” to use plastic bin bags in their area.

The text message, sent from Greyhound Recycling to residents in the north inner city, reads: “The area you live in is no longer allowed to use plastic bin bags, instead of bins. So, from December 1, we will have to stop collecting bin bags in your area.”

The text continues with a link to subscribe to their wheelie bin service. However, Dublin City Council said there are currently “no changes to the designated bag collection areas”.

The affected residents, between Mountjoy Prison and Dorset Street, are on the council’s list of designated areas still allowed to use bin bags instead of wheelie bins due to the lack of storage space.

“We are aware of Greyhound’s communications in amending their service delivery options,” a spokesperson for DCC said.

“Dublin City Council has begun a review of the operation of waste presentation in the bag Designated area, in conjunction with waste collectors, with the intention of initiating a transition to providing alternative options in 2023.”

Local resident Garrett Greene, a Workers’ Party representative in Dublin Central, said residents are “angry” because they do not have the space to store bins.

“If they were to have a wheelie bin they would have to keep it in their front room. Most people literally can’t store them anywhere, that is the problem,” he said.

“These are streets where the houses open directly onto the road and most of them don’t have a back garden.

“City council bylaws say you can’t store your bins on the street, you have to bring them in. That’s why the rule is there in the first place,” he said.

Mr Greene said people are now “afraid” their rubbish collection will stop.

However, a spokesperson for Greyhound Recycling said the communication was sent to some residents by “mistake”.

“We have been working on a number of measures to move homes in Dublin away from bags and onto a safer, cheaper, cleaner alternative,” the company said.

“We are rolling this out in areas where there is no designation for bags. A number of addresses were included on a list by error. This was a mistake.

“We have sent further messages to the same residents explaining this and apologising. We are only ceasing the collection of plastic bags in areas that do not have a designation.”