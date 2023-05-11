Andrew McGinley received text message from scammers saying ‘Hi Dad’

Dubliner Andrew McGinley said he was left wondering how he would have managed his children online after receiving a spam text message saying, “Hi Dad”.

Andrew’s three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley, at their family home in January 2020, in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Andrew recently received a text from scammers reading: “Hi Dad. I’m texting you off a friend’s phone. I’ve smashed mine and their phones about to die. Can you call/text me on my new number which is…”

Andrew tweeted the message and said: “A message from beyond. Not sure if it’s Conor, Darragh or Carla. Good to know that mobiles work on the other side.”

The dad-of-three told Independent.ie: “Conor wanted a YouTube channel. The original Conor’s Clips was supposed to be comedy sketches, we only started writing ideas before he died, we never started filming, so I only had clips of the kids.

“Conor was very funny with a great sense of humour so I try to keep Conor’s Clips online as humorous as I can.

“I make dad jokes on it, it helped me. For me, Conor’s Clips is the funny thing it was meant to be.

“I knew there were spam messages like that going round but all the same I spent the following 24 hours thinking about how I would have managed Conor, Darragh and Carla with mobile phones.

“When I see stuff like that, I know it’s scammers. But you can’t help but think, wouldn’t it be mad that Conor, who would be 13 now on Sunday, would probably have a phone now.

“I thought for the last couple of days, if Conor had a mobile phone, Darragh would be looking for one. It does trigger a bit, I know it’s scammers, you’re not going to change them.

“It does trigger thoughts about every milestone. It’s hard to believe Carla would be seven this coming Christmas. These milestones, you just have to manage them,” he added.

Andrew admitted that scammers aren’t his main concern, and that he would be more worried about some of the abusive messages he receives online.

“I came off Facebook because of vile comments. I was more taken aback by some of the Facebook posts back in 2020 which were the reason I took Conor’s Clips off there,” he said.

“Some of the comments were evil with nothing to gain financially other than to gain likes.

Gary Monroe, Andrew McGinley, Martin Rocks and Kieran McGinley on this year's Galway Cycle in aid of As Darragh Did

“There were mainly comments about Deirdre, some of them speculative and it was horrific. It spoke volumes about the mental health of those people, as opposed to the scammers who are thieves looking for money.

“There’s a couple of ways to turn after such a devastating loss. For me, I want people to know that Conor, Darragh and Carla existed. They’re three magnificent kids who led very happy lives.

“I honestly don’t think scammers will ever stop. I wasn’t that bothered about it as they’re nameless, faceless thieves who are phishing to get money.

“It’s the vile messages on social media to people that I believe is the biggest problem.

“They have no other motive other than to be vile and repulsive. I believe that there are more mental health issues related to people who post vile comments that need to be addressed.

“I would worry about the mental health of some of the people who posted hate as opposed to scammers who are essentially thieves who don’t care who they hurt or offend as they’re motivated by money,” he added.

Andrew, who originally hails from Donegal, set up a charity called As Darragh Did in memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla.

It funds projects nationwide which encourage people to get involved more in their communities. He is encouraging anyone with a project to get in touch with the charity.

“When something as traumatic as this happens, there’s only two ways to go and I just don’t like the other way,” he said.

“You could bottle yourself up and let it consume you, but I want to celebrate Conor, Darragh and Carla’s lives. It’s hard, it’s tough every morning, but you grit your teeth and get on with it.

“I’m coming from Playmatters in Dungloe. They get kids together in an outdoor space and teach them about nature. Yesterday, I was with the EnCór Tír Chonaill choir.

“Those projects bring people together. Not every community has a choir, not every community has an outdoor space.

“Those projects, we love funding because it allows people to participate in the community ‘As Darragh Did’, because he had his head in everything.

“If it’s a football club and we’ve funded the jerseys, everybody is there with Darragh’s name on them.

“For the recent Galway Cycle the fundraising events, to see all the cyclists arriving with their As Darragh Did tops on, they’re lovely projects to be doing in Darragh’s name.

“I can talk about them on Conor’s Clips and As Darragh Did sponsors the prizes for Snowman for Carla competition, they’re all in this together, all the projects lean on each other.

“On www.asdarraghdid.ie you can see how the funds raised can help. But none of this works without the help of people doing fundraisers and people supporting us.

“I’m looking for the next fundraising event. So if anyone has any ideas or wants to support with fundraising, that’s brilliant.

“We’d love to hear from you at hello@asdarraghdid.ie or through direct message to Conor’s Clips,” Andrew added.

For anyone worried about scam messages, An Garda Siochana has advice on their website: “SOS or HELP Messages: This scam involves social media account holders receiving messages from persons in their ‘friends’ or ‘contacts’ list saying they’re in trouble in a foreign country and need help.

“This message usually requests they transfer money to an account in a foreign country. The content of the messages varies, but popular ones tell the story that the person has been arrested and needs money for bail or that they have fallen ill and need money for hospital treatment.”