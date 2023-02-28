Amy Fitzpatrick’s family set to meet Tánaiste over Dublin girl’s disappearance in Spain

Amy Fitzpatrick’s family are set to have their most high profile meeting with an Irish government minister since the Irish girl went missing on New Year’s Day 2008.

Christine, Amy’s crusading aunt, has confirmed she is due to meet Tánaiste and Minster for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin on Wednesday.

“I’m allowed to bring one other person and while I’d like to bring my husband Billy, I’d appeal to bring my daughter as well, as she runs the website and has huge knowledge about the ins and outs of it,” Christine told the Sunday World.

She has one major aim in her meeting with the Tánaiste.

“I want him to put pressure on the Spanish authorities to upgrade Amy’s case from that of a missing person to a murder case,” she stresses.

“Amy has been missing now for 15 years and she has not been in touch with anyone since, friends or family. She had never used her bank card and there’s never been a sighting of her.

“Sadly, it’s now to be assumed that she is deceased, and somebody out there knows something.”

Christine adds that Amy’s father is still “in bits” about his daughter’s disappearance.

“He’s not coping very well, he’s quite broken,” she sighs. “But we are giving him all the support we can.”

Amy’s only sibling, her older brother Dean, was knifed to death by their mother’s partner Dave Mahon in Dublin in May 2013 .

The couple had been minding both children when they lived with them in Spain at the time of Amy’s disappearance.

“Amy would have turned 30 on February 7.

“She would more than likely be married with perhaps a child or two. She had her whole life ahead of her when she went missing.”

Christine recently went to the Spanish embassy in Dublin to plead with them to do more to prioritise the case.

“I would have liked to have met the ambassador but they only sent a girl in the office out to collect my letter,” she complains.

But she is pleased the Tánaiste has agreed to meet her.

“I would like to meet anyone in authority that would listen to us,” she confirms. “Our meeting with the Tánaiste is the highest level we’ve got so far in our campaign and it’s very welcome.

“We have tried to do all we can to highlight the case and urge Interpol to do more.

"The Guards did go over once, but that was in the early days. They should go over again and look for the case to be upgraded, and people to be questioned.

"It needs to be upgraded because if it stays as it is - it’s dormant and it’s left lying on the shelf.”

Christine adds that a tip off about stables where Amy may be buried was received several months ago.

“That building has still not been searched properly, despite information she could be there,” she stressed.

“All we want is closure of the case and to give Amy a Christian burial. Someone out there knows more than they are saying, and I’d plead with them to come forward, even anonymously.”