American Football Classic to bring 40,000 fans and €147m boost to Dublin

The college football classic between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Huskers at the Aviva Stadium last year

The annual American Football Classic is set to attract 40,000 travelling fans to Dublin this weekend.

The much anticipated game between Notre Dame and Navy Football is estimated to benefit the local economy to the tune of €147m.

The game itself will kick off at 7.30pm in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, marking the opening fixture of the 2023 College Football season.

Although tickets for this year’s game are fully sold out, fans can still get involved as there are plenty of other events taking place across the city.

The Global Ireland Football Tournament (GIFT), a tripleheader of games, is taking place in Energia Park in Donnybrook on Friday, featuring four top US high school squads from Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

A series of events such as pep rallies, medical summits, business, sporting, networking and academic events are also planned around Dublin throughout the week.

A full schedule of activities for the week and tickets to the high school football games are available through the official Game Week App, which includes an interactive map of Dublin for travelling fans.

Dublin will be a hive of excitement this week as Dame Street will be renamed Notre Dame Street for the weekend.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 8pm on Friday and 10pm on Saturday and will be the home of Notre Dame tailgating action on game day.

The Nebraska Huskers 'cheer squad' at the official tailgating event in Temple Bar last year

While the Aviva Stadium is within walking distance of the city centre, there will be enhanced Dart, Dublin Bus and Taxi services pre and post-game from surrounding areas to Dublin city centre.

The RDS is the official game location for private car, bus and mini-bus parking.

Padraic O’Kane, Director and Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, said: “We are very excited to welcome the Notre Dame and Navy fans to Dublin this week for what is set to be a great festival of football.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dublin City Council, An Garda Síochána, the National Transport Authority and all our game stakeholders.

“They have been very supportive in ensuring we have the necessary resources and plans in place to deliver a positive event experience for all.

“We’re encouraging all attendees to download the official ALCFC app which has all the key information for getting to and from the game.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, added: “Dublin has become the home away from home for US College Football, and with the fantastic line-up of events taking place across the city over the weekend, it is a great opportunity to showcase our capital and all it has to offer.”