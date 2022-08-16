Ambitious 50-year plan to transform west Dublin and create 40,000 new homes is unveiled

Covering an area of 700 hectares, City Edge is strategically positioned to become an attractive urban extension of the city, where people will be able to live, work, and socialise. (Credit: Dublin City Council)

A large brownfield site at the western edge of Dublin has been earmarked as “one of the largest regeneration opportunities in Europe” as part of an ambitious 50-year re-development project spearheaded by Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council.

The neighbouring councils yesterday launched a non-statutory plan called the City Edge Strategic Framework, which provides a roadmap to regenerate the area over the next 50 years.

“The City Edge Project is a joint initiative between DCC and SDC to create a new liveable, sustainable and climate resilient urban quarter at the western edge of Dublin City,” according to a statement by Dublin City Council today.

The project involves a massive 700 hectare site located within the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West areas in west Dublin that, according to the councils, “has the potential for 40,000 new homes and 75,000 jobs that would contribute €13bn GVA ( Gross Value Added) a year to the economy, making it one of the largest regeneration opportunities in Europe.”

“The City Edge area is already a cornerstone of the Dublin economy with some 1,500 businesses employing 25,000 people, alongside well-established residential communities of 5,000 people,” according to the statement.

“However, City Edge is identified in national and regional policy as a part of Dublin that has the potential to be much more intensely used. Located at the western edge of Dublin City, within the M50 and only 15 minutes from the city centre, this large brownfield land bank is the logical ‘next step’ in the sustainable growth of Dublin. ”

A key component of the scheme is to promote the sustainable growth of Dublin focusing on development of land in which both existing and future communities can avail of public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure and local amenities such as parks, schools and other community facilities.

“Regeneration of the City Edge area will make a significant contribution to the delivery of much needed new homes and jobs, which in turn will generate sizeable economic, climate and social benefits for the country,” the statement read.

However, the project is facing “sizeable infrastructure deficits” that will need the cooperation of various State agencies and “upfront investment to push forward early infrastructure delivery to unlock the long-term potential of this strategically important project.”

In the meantime, amendments to the Dublin City and South Dublin County Development plans will be needed “to provide the statutory basis for more localised plan(s) and policies, with further public consultation as part of this process,” the statement concluded.