Ambassador cinema ticket office among items in unique Dublin auction

A Columbia barber's chair (circa 1900), from the former Reads Cutlers, Dublin's oldest shop, on Parliament Street

A Graham Knuttel oil on canvas, Cocktail Girl, is one of almost 1,200 lots up for online auction

The original doors of the ticket office of the Ambassador Cinema on O'Connell Street

The ticket booth from the Ambassador cinema in Dublin is among unique items from five-star hotels and well-known nightclubs going up for auction.

The sale includes contents from Dublin’s Four Seasons (now Intercontinental), Westin and Trinity City Hotels, along with memorabilia from the famous Buck Whaley’s nightclub and Larry Murphy’s pub.

Items from Glenlo Abbey in Galway and Powerscourt Resort and Spa in Wicklow are also going up for sale in the two-day online auction on January 17 and 18.

The pandemic gave the hospitality industry time to clear out their spaces and undergo refurbishment, meaning furniture, artwork and collectibles are up for grabs.

Expand Close A lifesize, bronze sculpture of a hunting hare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A lifesize, bronze sculpture of a hunting hare

Items that feature include the original, wooden ticket office from the Ambassador cinema on O’Connell Street, a bust of Frank Sinatra, a Graham Knuttel oil painting and a life-size, bronze sculpture of a hunting hare.

Side cabinets, lamps and lockers from the former Four Seasons Hotel in Ballsbridge also feature, along with a desk, originally from Harrods, from Dublin’s oldest shop, Reads Cutlers, now House of Read on Dublin’s Parliament Street.

Also likely to attract interest are the original pub mirrors, posters and bar stools from the former Buck Whaley’s club and Larry Murphy’s pub on Lower Baggot Street.

Expand Close Old pub mirrors and posters will be up for sale in the online auction / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Old pub mirrors and posters will be up for sale in the online auction

Antiques dealer Niall Mullen said: “All of these hotels and bars were refurbished during Covid, when their doors were shut, and the contents moved to storage.

“Already, it promises to be one of the most interesting auctions of the year. Taking on a hotel auction is tricky, but when they all come together like this, they work.

“This certainly won’t happen again; it is purely a product of Covid and the unprecedented effect it had on the hospitality industry.”

The public can physically view the lots from this Friday, January 13, until Monday, January 16, at 67 Prussia Street, Dublin.