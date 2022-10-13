Almost 500 incidents of anti-social behaviour on Dublin Bus this year

Concerns have been raised over the number of anti-social behaviour incidents on Dublin Bus

Almost 500 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported on Dublin Bus so far this year.

The company confirmed that 489 incidents took place from January to the end of September.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said something needs to be done as these incidents mainly affect women, vulnerable people and people with disabilities.

“That’s a high number, more than one a day in Dublin alone, not counting any other company like Irish Rail,” he said.

“When there are issues in relation to security, it’s felt disproportionately by women, vulnerable people and people with disabilities.

“They would find themselves more in fear of these situations. That’s who we need to protect the most.

“We need to provide a sense of staff being there on the lookout for anti-social behaviour and that they will be there if something does occur.

“There’s also a concern for drivers and those who work on public transport who must face this on a daily basis. We need to see an increased garda presence near transport hubs,” he added.

Mr Smith has received several complaints regarding people feeling less safe using public transport.

“You see high profile incidents on social media in train stations and transport hubs. This comes at a time where we’re trying to encourage people to use public transport and get out of their car,” he said.

“This doesn’t help and we need to tackle it. If we had an increased presence of staff, we might not have to resort to guards.

“It will bring a sense of security inside our trains and buses, that must be the first step. A lot of anti-social behaviour can be resolved and be low level if you’ve more monitoring.”

A spokesman for Dublin Bus said: “We take incidents of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously. We have a firm strategy in place to tackle anti-social behaviour on our buses.

“This strategy is a key part of the company’s commitment to providing the community, customers, and employees with a safe and reliable public transport service.

“The entire Dublin Bus fleet is fully fitted with CCTV, with up to 11 internal and three external cameras fitted on the more modern vehicles in the fleet.

“All Dublin Bus employees are fully trained on the comprehensive procedures for dealing with challenging situations, including anti-social behaviour.

“We also have mobile inspectors in the city centre who are available to attend incidents as required.

“Dublin Bus has a strong working relationship with An Garda Síochána and has set up a number of community forums in different areas across the city.”